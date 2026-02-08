3 Players That Can Win Super Bowl LX For Patriots

The New England Patriots are in the Super Bowl. Stop me if you've heard that one before.

But Super Bowl LX feels different, and that's with a familiar opponent in the Seattle Seahawks. This team has a shot to take home an NFL-record seventh Lombardi Trophy and finally win the big one without Tom Brady and Bill Belichick.

So how can the Patriots win tonight against the Seahawks? They'll need plenty of players to step up, including these three who could win them the Super Bowl all by themselves.

RB Rhamondre Stevenson

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) rushes during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Stevenson started the year on a bad note. His past fumbling issues plagued the Patriots early on, but he's turned around and is putting together a playoff stretch of his best football. The Oklahoma prospect has been a valuable safety option for Drake Maye in the passing game, and hasn't put the ball on the ground all postseason.

Should New England hope to slow the game down and keep Seattle's offense off the field, using Stevenson to pound the rock? Sure, Maye will be the conductor of the offense, but that same offense hasn't been clicking since the playoffs started. The last two Patriots wins in a Super Bowl both had star performances by their running back (James White, 2016, Sony Michel, 2018). Could Stevenson be the next?

DT Milton Williams

Jan 4, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright (5) runs the ball against New England Patriots defensive end Milton Williams (97) during the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Last season, Williams earned himself a massive contract with a legendary showing in the Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles. He made life difficult for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, racking up four tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery."

Against a young Seahawks offensive line, the multi-million dollar man has a shot to win his second-straight ring with a similar performance. Since Williams returned from IR late in the year, the Patriots' front seven has been one of, if not the best, unit in the entire league. His quickness and pure force at the point of attack can disrupt a pocket instantly. And the Patriots know that if they can get Sam Darnold antsy in the pocket...

CB/PR Marcus Jones

Dec 1, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones (25) returns a punt for a touchdown during the first quarter against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

... he may lob up a prayer to Jones in coverage. The all-around athlete has stepped up his game in pass coverage this season, but has used his big play ability as his calling card. The dynamic Jones had two punt return touchdowns during the regular season, and a pick-six in a come-from-behind win in Cincinnati.

In the playoffs against the Houston Texans, he caught an awful throw from CJ Stroud and returned it for six. A lot has been made about Darnold's history against New England and his "seeing ghosts" comment from 2019, but don't be shocked if Jones springs on -- from his natural defensive position or on special teams (there's never been a punt return touchdown in the Super Bowl, can Jones be the first)?

