Cardi B Addresses Controversy Amid Patriots Playoff Run

Cardi B just planted her flag and said enough is enough. The Grammy winner and New England Patriots WAG hopped on X on December 29 and fired off a no-nonsense message to the critics who have been running film sessions on her romance with Stefon Diggs like it’s an All-22 breakdown.

“Y’all need to calm down. Is y’all cool? Y’all been dragging me for three or four days. And y’all been a little bit too mean. I can’t change s---. I can’t go back in time. I already had a baby," she wrote in characteristic fashion.

“Y’all want me to put my baby back in my p----? I don’t know what y’all want me to do. Y’all want me to leave my man and f--- yours? We can only go forward now.” she continued.

Cardi B Fires Back at Critics Over Stefon Diggs Romance

Cardi B checked the comments and decided to call a timeout. The rap star jumped on social media to shut down the noise around her relationship with boyfriend and NFL wideout Stefon Diggs, making it clear she needs her fans in her corner as she enters a new chapter of her career.

The online frenzy kicked off after fans noticed Cardi and Diggs spent Christmas Day in different places, with the rapper posting family moments that didn’t include him. For some, that turned into a full-blown comment-section blitz, complete with armchair advice and hot takes nobody asked for.

Cardi and Diggs welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, in November. She also shares three children with Offset, whom she married in 2017 before filing for divorce in 2024.

Even with the noise swirling, Cardi’s schedule is locked in. Her “Little Miss Drama Tour” kicks off February 11 in Palm Desert and wraps April 18 in Atlanta, and she made it clear she wants her support system riding with her through the highs and lows. Love is appreciated. Space is required.

And just to quiet any talk of trouble in paradise, Cardi was spotted Sunday at Gillette Stadium, posted up and cheering as Diggs balled out against the New York Jets. With the regular season in the rearview, Diggs and the Patriots are now the AFC East champions, locking in for the playoff push.

