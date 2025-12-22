Cardi B Drops Three-Word Reaction to Patriots Big Win

New England Patriots star Stefon Diggs had a huge weekend against the Baltimore Ravens, propelling his team to a clinched playoff spot. The Pats’ WR1 clearly had the receipts, remembering every team, every name and every wideout New England chased before finally calling him. And under the lights, with friends and family (including girlfriend and rapper Cardi B) packed into the building, Diggs let the emotion and the production do the talking.

A little over a year removed from a torn ACL, the 32-year-old Maryland native looked like vintage Diggs, cooking corners and moving the chains when it mattered most. He hauled in nine grabs for 138 yards, spearheading a gritty 28–24 comeback win over the Ravens.

Cardi B Watches Diggs Take Over in Baltimore

Stefon Diggs saved his best for winning time. Especially after his big payday. And the whole suite felt it. With the game on the line in the fourth quarter, Diggs came up clutch on the drive that flipped the script. Watching from a suite, Cardi B caught every second.

She posted the final play to her Instagram Stories with a simple command:

“Go get them.”

Message received. Moments later, the Patriots’ suite was in full celebration mode.

This season has been about redemption for Stefon Diggs. About reminding the league he’s still that guy, even if some teams hesitated last offseason. Sunday night in Baltimore? Big-game Diggs clocked in early and stayed late.

It took just three plays for the Patriots to get Stefon Diggs involved in Baltimore.

With Diggs streaking across the middle of the field, Drake Maye hit him in stride and the receiver hauled in a 25-yard catch through contact. A hard fall, however, led to the receiver flexing his shoulder and being pulled off the field for a trip to the blue medical tent.

However, he was reported to escape from the tent before coming back on to play.

With more than 100 friends and family in the building from his hometown, Diggs went full takeover mode, clearing 100 yards for the 40th time in his career. And the fourth time this season. That makes him the first Patriots receiver to post four 100-yard games in a season since Rob Gronkowski did it back in 2013.

He wasn’t just padding stats, either. With 3:02 left and New England staring down a fourth-and-2, rookie QB Drake Maye hit Diggs on a full-speed crosser. Diggs turned it upfield for 21 yards, flipping field position and momentum in one shot. Two plays later, Rhamondre Stevenson punched in the game-winner.

On the season, he’s now sitting at 76 grabs for 869 yards and three touchdowns. Outproducing Aiyuk, Ridley, and Godwin combined in 2025.

He might not have been New England’s first call. But he was absolutely the right one.

