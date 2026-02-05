Patriots' Stefon Diggs Explains Viral WR Celebration

Whether it's after a touchdown, or a first down, or when DeMario Douglas runs out of the tunnel during pre-game introductions at Gillette Stadum, the New England Patriots wide receivers continue to roll out the same celebration en route to the Super Bowl.

And speaking to reporters this week, Stefon Diggs tried to explain the backstory behind it.

"I don’t even know the name of it," Diggs said, per Pats Pulpit, sharing that he was the one who introduced it to his teammates. "I’ve been on the internet a little bit. I thought it was fitting. I think it started at Buffalo, kind of carried on. I don’t give it too much thought. I’m out there to have fun, and bring a lot of energy and swag."

It's the "Zombieland" celebration -- where the players put one hand over their face and wave the other out in front. It really didn't have an origin story, but started spreading through the college ranks a few seasons ago.

Diggs says it's important to the chemistry of the team -- maybe not physically, but emotionally.

“"I’m a small piece of the puzzle. But when other guys make plays and carry it on — even the defense — it was crazy," Diggs said. "When it first happened, the defense was like, ‘We need a celebration bad. Y’all got a celebration?’ It brings the team together a little bit when you have a team celebration and stuff like that. I credit that to my past years being at other places and seeing what kind of brings guys together. And you’ve got to make plays first before you can celebrate. So, I think it goes hand in hand."

Who Came Up With The Patriots' Celebration?

He doesn't want the spotlight on him, though.

"I don't take too much credit."

In his first Super Bowl, the veteran is soaking it all in. He doesn't want to get ahead of him in the process.

"Excitement is what I get when I maybe buy a car, buy something new or buy a watch or something," Diggs said. "Right now, I just want to work. I look forward to this week. We've got three to four days. Three days of practice, four days of preperation."

