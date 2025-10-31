Josh McDaniels Doesn't See Patriots Trade Needs
FOXBOROUGH, MA. — While the New England Patriots offense has experienced more flow than ebb through the first eight weeks of the 2025 NFL season, there are still areas in which the team could use some improvement.
The Pats rank 10th in the NFL in overall offense, averaging 353.1 yards per game, while earning 25 touchdowns. Their scoring offense currently sits at eighth in the league averaging 26.6 points per game. Perhaps most impressively, the Patriots passing offense places them at ninth overall, averaging 240.5 yards per game, with 15 touchdowns.
On the surface, all may seem to be well with New England’s offense — thanks, largely in part to the meteoric rise of quarterback Drake Maye and the coaching of coordinator Josh McDaniels. However, the Pats running game ranks below the league’s equator, putting them at 18th in rushing yards per game with 112.6. Despite being led by starter Rhamondre Stevenson with 279 yards, the Patriots second leading rusher is Maye with 250.
Needless to say, the Patriots could use a bit of an upgrade when it comes to their running game. With the NFL trade deadline rapidly approaching on Nov. 4, the time has never been better for the Pats to enhance the personnel responsible for their ground game.
Of course, McDaniels is content to endorse the team’s current positional depth chart, consisting of Stevenson, rookie TreVeyon Henderson and veteran Terrell Jennings — who was recently signed to the active roster from the practice squad.
“I think we have all the answers we need,” McDaniels told reporters at Gillette Stadium earlier this week. “Once training camp starts you don’t count on anything outside of what you have in the locker room and you really don’t need anything outside of what you have. We’ve spent all the time we had trying to figure out how to put our players that are here in great positions. The guys know exactly how we want to try to play. I think different parts of our offense progress at different rates.”
Josh McDaniels: “We Have the Guys”
McDaniels’ support of his current personnel should not be surprisingly. Stevenson overcame some early issues with ball security to become a reliable back, both in the red zone and out of the backfield. However, the Oklahoma product has missed the Pats’ first two practices, in preparation for their weekend matchup with the Atlanta Falcons. Facing the prospect of having only two healthy options at the position [Henderson and Jennings,] the Patriots circumstances may ultimately force their hand prior to next week’s deadline.
Nevertheless, McDaniels remains undaunted — even if injury continues to threaten his corps of running backs heading into Week 9 and beyond.
“We’re not even halfway through the season and I think there’s still a lot of improvements to be made for us,” McDaniels added. “I know that’s what we’re focused on … and we have the guys.”
