Patriots Add Veteran RB For Falcons Game
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — As the New England Patriots make their final preparations for a Week 9 showdown with the Atlanta Falcons at Gillette Stadium, they are adding some much-needed depth to their corps of running backs.
The Pats have announced the elevation of veteran running back D’Ernest Johnson from the practice squad to the active roster. Johnson was signed by New England to the practice squad on Oct. 29, following his release from the Arizona Cardinals scout team just one day prior.
Johnson — who has been assigned jersey number 34 with New England — is in his seventh NFL season after spending time with the Cleveland Browns (2019-22), Jacksonville Jaguars (2023-24), Baltimore Ravens (2025) and Arizona Cardinals (2025).
The 5’11” 205-pound rusher originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Browns out of South Florida in 2019 and remained with Cleveland through the 2022 season. He signed with Jacksonville as an unrestricted free agent in 2023 and then with the Baltimore Ravens in 2025. Johnson spent time on the Ravens and Cardinals practice squads earlier this season. The 29-year-old was elevated for one game with the Cardinals, during which he ran the ball once for no gain while aligning for 14 snaps on offense.
Overall, Johnson has played in 96 games with three starts and has 215 rushing attempts for 989 yards with 3 touchdowns and 63 receptions for 465 yards. Johnson has also returned 33 kicks for 772 yards.
Patriots Add Depth Due to Rhamondre Stevenson’s Absence
With his elevation for Week 9, Johnson will join rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson and veteran Terrell Jennings on the game day depth chart. Starter Rhamondre Stevenson will remain on the sidelines as he continues to battle a toe injury. Stevenson missed all three practices held by the Pats this week in preparation for their weekend contest against the Falcons.
While both Jennings and Johnson are poised to play notable roles against Atlanta, the starting snaps are likley to fall on Henderson. Though his 228 yards on 53 carries and one touchdown in eight games played this season may not place him among the league’s elite rushers, Henderson’s skill set more than sets him apart from his peers. Known for his exceptional breakaway speed and acceleration, the former Ohio State Buckeyes’ team captain should provide an exciting option on early downs, as well as out of the backfield on third down. Most importantly, it should help him find a success against the Falcons defense in Week 9.
Even with Stevenson sidelined, the Pats' rushers are likely to factor prominently into this week’s offensive game plan, given the Falcons deficiencies in run defense. While the Falcons boast the first-ranked pass defense in the NFL, they are 24th in rush EPA, 29th in rush success rate and 21st in overall run defense.
