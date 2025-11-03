Drake Maye Continues to Rewrite Patriots Record Books
Week 9 was far from Drake Maye's best game. The second-year quarterback has led the New England Patriots on a long winning streak, but a pair of bad turnovers dampened that stretch. A strip sack to close the first half handed the Falcons a touchdown, and a poorly-thrown seam ball to Hunter Henry was intercepted in the third quarter.
"I think once we handle adversity or once we face adversity on the sideline, I think we can do a better job of handling it and moving on," Maye said.
Regardless of if he had a good game or not, Maye continued to rewrite parts of the Patriots record books in the 24-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons. He finished the afternoon with 19 completions on 29 attempts, throwing for 259 yards and two touchdowns.
Maye is Threatening Various Records Set By Tom Brady
Maye became the first Patriots quarterback to throw for two or more touchdowns in seven of the first nine games of the year since Tom Brady did it in 2015. The Patriots Hall of Famer threw 2+ touchdowns in all of New England's first nine games of the season that resulted in a trip to the AFC Championship.
The second-year gunslinger out of UNC, who's hoping to lead this current Patriots roster to a deep playoff run like Brady did so often, also extended one of his best statistical streaks. For the eighth-straight game, Maye threw for more than 200 yards and a passer rating over 100 — good for longest streak in franchise history. Brady had done it in seven games back in 2007, the year he won his first MVP award.
Despite the win and the statistical accolades, Maye is aware he didn't play his best football. He's still enjoying every win when they come.
Is Maye Gearing Up For an MVP Campaign?
"It's tough to win in this league, so you've got to enjoy it," Maye said. "You've got to enjoy it. And Hunt made a big play down on the sideline, five-minute. Shoot, we didn't want to make the defense make another stop for us again. And there's so much things to learn from this game, and I'm just proud of this team for -- it doesn't matter if it's 24-23 or 3-2. Proud we got the win.
"I think you just enjoy the wins and know deep down I'm frustrated and I want some plays back, but that's a good defense we faced. Those guys in that locker room are cool to be around and play with."
