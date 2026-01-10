Two Patriots Named to NFL All-Pro Teams

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye isn’t pressing the panic button as he gears up for his first-ever playoff snap, set to come this weekend against the Los Angeles Chargers.

While the rookie signal-caller prepares for the bright lights, New England already has proven difference-makers on the roster. Last season, two Patriots earned All-Pro nods. Brenden Schooler locked up first-team honors as a special teams ace, while shutdown corner Christian Gonzalez landed on the second team.

Patriots Land Multiple Spots on 2025 AP NFL All-Pro Teams

Quarterback Drake Maye and electric punt returner Marcus Jones both earned second-team All-Pro honors at their respective spots, with Patriots insider Doug Kyed breaking the news on X.

PR Marcus Jones (second-team) is the Patriots' only other All-Pro. https://t.co/3re5kpWtal — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) January 10, 2026

Maye did not miss a snap this season, starting all 17 games and firmly establishing himself as the franchise guy in Year 2. With 354 completions on 492 attempts, an NFL-best 72% completion rate, 4,394 passing yards, 31 touchdowns, and only eight picks. More importantly, he had the offense humming week after week.

The former North Carolina standout also had a major hand in one of the league’s biggest glow-ups. New England flipped the script from a 4–13 campaign a year ago to a dominant 14–3 finish in 2025. Now, with the postseason lights about to get brighter, Maye will be front and center as the Patriots chase their first playoff win since Tom Brady.

Dec 1, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones (25) returns a punt for a touchdown during the first quarter against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Jones, meanwhile, keeps doing what he does best, tilting the field on special teams. In his fourth NFL season, the 27-year-old brought back 21 punts for 363 yards, averaging a lethal 17.3 yards per return. He found the end zone twice, tying for the league lead alongside players like Chimere Dike of the Tennessee Titans, who ultimately earned first-team All-Pro honors.

Nine Patriots picked up All-Pro votes this season. Along with Maye and Jones, the list included Stefon Diggs, Hunter Henry, Mike Onwenu, Christian Gonzalez, Jaylinn Hawkins, Antonio Gibson, and special teams ace Brenden Schooler. Jones also drew votes for his work in the slot, underlining just how versatile his impact has been.

On the field, the Patriots will finally have continuity up front against the Chargers , something that has been missing for much of the regular season. Injuries forced constant shuffling along the line, placing additional pressure on Maye as he navigated one of the league's toughest schedules.

That instability now appears to be over just in time for the postseason.

