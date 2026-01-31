Former Super Bowl Starter Sees Similarities With Current Patriots

It was the week leading up to Super Bowl XLIX, and New England Patriots center Bryan Stork was just trying to get healthy. The rookie has suffered a torn MCL in the team's Divisional win over the Baltimore Ravens, and missed the AFC title game against the Indianapolis Colts the following week.

While the rest of his teammates were fully prepping for the Seahawks, he was working to not let his coaches see him wince during practice. It paid off, as Stork returned to the starting lineup to help the Patriots capture their fourth Super Bowl title.

"I was more trying to just get back on the damn field somehow, some way," he said. "I just remember trying to just be able to run and not flinch when coaches were watching me. But the mindset was just be the best you could possibly be, (we) had really super crisp practices."

Jan 24, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; New England Patriots center Bryan Stork (66) against the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship football game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It was an impressive showing for the Florida State rookie in just his second-career playoff game. In all 74 offensive snaps, he helped protect Tom Brady en route to the quarterback's MVP effort.

It's that same effort that the current-day Patriots offensive line will need to show, and has shown, to protect their new MVP-like gunslinger.

"You see a lot of similarities," Stork said. "Obviously because (offensive coordinator) Josh (McDaniels) was there, but just the way they're handling s--- (on the sidelines)."

Stork spent two seasons with the Patriots from 2014 to 2015. Both of those years were with McDaniels -- a resource to the 2025 Patriots that Stork isn't selling short.

"You could tell coach McDaniels is doing great job with Drake Maye," Stork said. "It reminded me of being a rookie and Josh talking to all of us, trying to explain and catch us up to speed about how they go about business. Whether it's the weather conditions, are they about to score on the other side, how much time they got left, all the gymnastics of it. He was so good at just explaining it and making it simple for us."

"It Was Really Cool. It Was Really Special"

Nobody else remains from the matchup 11 years ago. That doesn't mean the memories of winning the Lombardi Trophy have faded for Stork. After retiring from the NFL in 2017, he got into coaching at the college level. He doesn't think any of that happens if the Patriots don't storm back from 10 points against the vaunted Seattle defense.

Feb 1, 2015; Glendale, AZ, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) takes the snap from center Bryan Stork (66) during Super Bowl XLIX against the Seattle Seahawks at University of Phoenix Stadium. The Patriots defeated the Seahawks 28-24. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

"You ever watch The Office with Andy (Bernard)? I wish we knew we were in the good old days when we're in the days, or wherever the hell it is," Stork said. "I just think about that quote every time, because it's like, damn, we didn't realize it like that. ... It was really cool. It was special."

As for his immediate memory of the game-winning, goal line interception by undrafted rookie Malcolm Butler? Stork can recall exactly his thoughts.

The first thing he remembered was being confused about how the Seahawks broke the huddle and lined up.

"First of all, they're in shotgun," Stork said. "Why would you go and shotgun to take the ball backwards to go forwards when they're that close? But I guess we gave him a look to take that little pick route, and then obviously Malcolm jumped it. But I was just like, holy s---."

So how confident is Stork in his former team to win it all in the second edition of New England and Seattle in the Super Bowl? A potential payday could be on the way if they do win.

"I put a $25 bet back in November on FanDuel on New England to win, it's like a $475 payout," he said. "I ain't cashing that f---er out. I believe in them, man."

