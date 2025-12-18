Four Patriots Defensive Starters Remain Sidelined Before Ravens Game

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — In addition to their toils with preparing for a Week 16 showdown with the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, the New England Patriots continue to be battered by injuries — especially on defense.

Despite the return of linebacker Christian Elliss from an illness, which kept him off the field on the week’s first practice, four defensive starters remained sidelined for the second of three sessions prior to their prime time matchup in the Charm City. At present, New England is without the services of cornerbacks Carlton Davis and Marcus Jones, as well as linebackers Harold Landry and Robert Spillane.

Given the prowess of Baltimore’s high-powered offense — which features quarterback Lamar Jackson, running back Derrick Henry and receiver Zay Flowers — the Pats’ absences could prove to be problematic for coach Mike Vrabel’s defense. Accordingly, New England may need to rely on its depth at two key positions in hopes of giving quarterback Drake Maye and the offense to win the all-important battle for time of possession.

Here is the afternoon’s full report, along with its implications for this Week 16 matchup:

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

CB Carlton Davis III - Hip

CB Marcus Jones - Knee

LB Harold Landry - Knee

LB Robert Spillane - Ankle

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

LB Christian Elliss - Illness

FULL PARTICIPATION

DT Christian Barmore - Not Injury Related / Other

Dec 1, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (18) runs after a catch for a touchdown against New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) and New England Patriots cornerback Carlton Davis III (7) during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

What it Means for the Patriots:

The chances of Spillane suiting up for Week 16 appear to be diminishing. After being held out of the Pats’ Week 15 loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Pats defensive captain has now missed his second practice in as many days.

Spillane, who was spotted wearing a walking boot prior to the start of the Week 16 session, leads the Patriots with 97 total tackles, along with having compiled five pass-deflections, four tackles-for-loss, two interceptions, two forced-fumbles and two fumble recoveries. If Spillane remains sidelined, the Patriots will lean heavily on Elliss, and fellow linebackers Jack Gibbens, and Jahlani Tavai. The team also signed linebacker Chad Muma off Indianapolis’ practice squad and linebacker Amari Gainer to their practice squad this week.

While the loss of both Jones and Davis would be devastating for the Patriots defensive backfield, even one absence will leave the team with a major void. Aside from the pair of starters, the next employ corners Charles Woods and Miles Battle. The Patriots also have defensive backs Kobee Minor and Brandon Crossley on the practice squad.

Crossley has yet to be activated for game day, while Minor — New England’s seventh-round rookie corner — was promoted to the active roster for Weeks 2 and 3. If Jones cannot perform his duties as the Pats’ primary punt returner, receiver DeMario Douglas is expected to take on the role.

Landry has been one of the Patriots’ most-productive edge rushers, leading the team with 8.5 sacks. If Landry is unable to play against Baltimore, New England will ultimately look to fellow linebackers K’Lavon Chaisson, Anfernee Jennings, and Elijah Ponder to help fill the void left behind by the veteran defender.

