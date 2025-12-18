Patriots Injury Report Points to Early Setbacks vs. Ravens

The New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens are limping into Week 16 like it’s mid-December in the AFC — banged up, bruised and far from full strength. Both teams had key starters stuck on the sideline during mid-week practices, and it’s already flashing warning lights ahead of kickoff.

For New England, the hits just keep coming. A Patriots defense that got pushed around by the Bills last weekend took another gut punch midweek, with multiple starters failing to suit up behind Gillette Stadium.

By the time practice wrapped, five Patriots starters were still in street clothes, each dealing with different issues. That’s not exactly the look you want when Lamar Jackson is on deck, especially when Drake Maye is vying for the coveted MVP trophy.

Short-Handed Patriots Defense Faces Steep Test against Ravens

According to New England’s first injury report of the week, the Patriots were missing a lot of firepower on Wednesday. Linebackers Robert Spillane (foot) and Christian Elliss (illness) were out, along with cornerbacks Carlton Davis III and Marcus Jones (both hips) and edge rusher Harold Landry III (knee).

That’s a rough look for a Patriots defense already short-handed without star D-lineman Milton Williams — especially with a primetime trip to Baltimore looming. The Ravens are no soft landing spot, and M&T Bank Stadium is about as hostile as it gets.

Spillane’s absence already loomed large last week. New England felt it against Buffalo, as the run-stuffing linebacker didn’t play a single snap. The Patriots’ leading tackler with 97 stops on the season was also spotted in a walking boot on his left foot — never what you want to see this late in the year.

And yeah, the timing couldn’t be worse. This isn’t just another game. A Patriots win this week would punch their ticket to the postseason and keep them firmly in the race for the AFC’s No. 1 seed. But to pull that off, they’ll need bodies back — fast.

New England isn’t the only team sweating the injury report, though. Baltimore had its own red flags pop up in Owings Mills. Lamar Jackson (illness), Roquan Smith (knee), Ronnie Stanley (knee/ankle), Kyle Van Noy (quad), Chidobe Awuzie (foot), and Teddye Buchanan (knee) all missed practice.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh tried to downplay Lamar’s absence. “Lamar has an illness, he was kept home with a flu deal,” Harbaugh said. “It’s kind of a rest thing.” Will it turn into a major concern ahead of the Patriots' clash?

We’ll see how that plays out.

The Patriots and Ravens will square off under the lights Sunday night at M&T Bank Stadium. The last time these two met on Sunday Night Football, New England came out on top with a 23–17 win back on Nov. 15, 2020, at Gillette Stadium.

This time? The stakes — and the injury list — are much higher.

