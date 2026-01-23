How One Patriots Trade Links Drake Maye, Jarrett Stidham

Yes, that headline is real. The New England Patriots and Denver Broncos, facing off in this weekend's AFC championship, have two starting quarterbacks interlinked through a web of trades.

Now, it might be a stretch to say that these moves all led to the eventual showdown at Empower Field for a shop to play in Super Bowl LX. But it's certainly a fun though experiment to break down and consider.

Here's the timeline about how Jarrett Stidham -- once a Patriots backup quarterback -- eventually led to Drake Maye becoming the face of the franchise in New England, and how their worlds will collide in the postseason.

April 27, 2019: Patriots Draft Auburn QB Jarrett Stidham 133rd Overall

May 23, 2019; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarter back Jarrett Stidham (58) throws a pass during organized team activities at Gillette Stadium practice field. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Drafted in the fourth round of the 2019 draft, the Auburn rookie was widely regarded as the potential for Tom Brady at quarterback. He spent most of his rookie season on the bench, before a full offseason where the fanbase hyped themselves up thinking he would start the following year.

Instead, the Patriots signed Cam Newton to a one-year deal, relegating Stidham to the bench again.

He had brief flashes during his time as Newton's backup, and was kept around for the 2021 season. After dealing with an offseason back injury, he was placed on the PUP list before the year and was never higher than third on the quarterback depth chart (behind rookie Mac Jones and vet Brian Hoyer).

With Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels leaving to take a head coaching job with the Las Vegas Raiders that offseason, it eventually led to...

May 13, 2022: Patriots Trade Stidham + 2023 7th Round Pick (231st Overall) To Las Vegas Raiders For 2023 6th Round Pick (184th Overall)

January 1, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) drops back to pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

McDaniels was able to reunite with his former quarter in Las Vegas. They gave up a future sixth round pick to a Patriots team just coming off a postseason berth.

Stidham played in five games with the Raiders, two of those starts. He went 0-2 and threw for four touchdowns in the process. As the Patriots missed the postseason in 2022, Stidham's contract ran up in Las Vegas and he was facing free agency. He would later sign with the Denver Broncos.

Now the Patriots -- equipped with the Raiders' sixth round draft pick -- decided to move up in April's draft for what they hoped to be the kicker of their future.

April 29, 2023: Patriots Trade 120th, 184th Overall Picks To New York Jets, Draft Maryland K Chad Ryland At 112th Overall

Nov 26, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New England Patriots place kicker Chad Ryland (37) reacts after missing a field goal during the fourth quarter as New York Giants safety Jason Pinnock (27) celebrates at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

In an in-division trade, the Patriots decided to move up to draft what many thought was the best kicker in the entire draft. Ryland, a strong and accurate kicker from Maryland, was taken to replace the veteran Nick Folk and grab control of the reigns.

It didn't go well at all. Ryland missed 10 total kicks in his lone season with New England, including two misses from within 40 yards. The big one that he couldn't convert on? A potential game-tying field goal against the New York Giants that would have sent a game between lowly teams into overtime.

He missed it, and the Giants improved to 4-8 on the year. The Patriots dropped their ninth game of the year as a result, putting them in the driver's seat for a better draft pick than the Giants.

So who did they take third overall the next season?

April 25, 2024: Patriots Draft North Carolina QB Drake Maye 3rd Overall

Apr 25, 2024; Detroit, MI, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye poses with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by the New England Patriots as the No. 3 pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Maye was drafted by the Patriots the following year, and after a brief time as the backup quarterback, was given the starting job.

He hasn't lost it since, and has quickly turned the entire franchise around. In his first full season under center, Maye has become an MVP-worthy quarterback, setting NFL and Patriots records weekly and has his team just one win away from their first Super Bowl in seven seasons.

In his way?

January 17, 2026: Broncos' Bo Nix Fractures Ankle In Divisional Win, Stidham Named Starting QB

August 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham (8) passes the football against San Francisco 49ers defensive end Jonathan Garvin (96) during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Stidham, the player once heralded the future of New England, is the driving storyline in the 2025 AFC championship. After Denver's starting quarterback went down late in the team's 33-30 win over the Buffalo Bills, head coach Sean Payton announced that Stidham would be the starter moving forward.

So a lot has transpired since the 2019 draft, and the 2022 offseason when Stidham was dealt away. But it's all led to this, a sixth installment of a Patriots/Broncos postseason rivalry that was set in motion more than half a decade ago.

