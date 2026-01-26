Little-Known Patriots DT Makes Game-Changing Play

With 4:46 left in the fourth quarter of the AFC championship, the New England Patriots were getting ready to block a field goal attempt. The Denver Broncos, trailing 10-7 at home, trotted out kicker Wil Lutz with a chance to tie the game.

With a swing of the right leg and snow flurries continually falling, Lutz saw his kick sail wide left and the score remained a one-possession game. On closer look, it appeared that Patriots defensive tackle Leonard Taylor III got a hand on it.

That block summed up Taylor's journey to the Patriots and sealed the team's trip to Super Bowl LX in two weeks.

"All I know is, we seen the ball move and then we got some knockback," Taylor told reporters in front of his locker after the win. "Next thing I know, I just jumped in the air and I got a taste of the ball."

Taylor Wasn't On The Patriots Until Midseason

Taylor had originally signed to New England's practice squad back in October. He was waived by the division-rival New York Jets just two days prior. Since then, he's been a constant practice squad elevation for Mike Vrabel's squad. This week, he was elevated for the third-straight playoff game.

Though he didn't record many stats on the defensive side of the ball, the blocked kick will now go down in Patriots history as one of the greatest plays in recent memory.

"We just lined up and knocked the man in front of us over," Taylor said. "That’s pretty much it. Take his face off, for real."

Taylor has been a constant on New England's sideline during games, but it wasn't always like that. The second-year player spent his rookie year with the Jets, but the new coaching staff decided it was time for a change -- "They didn't want me," Taylor said.

Even though the 3-14 Jets didn't want Taylor, it's clear that he found a new home in New England. That new opportunity, and a big block when it mattered most, has the young defensive tackle just 60 minutes away from a Super Bowl ring.

"I went from a losing team to a Super Bowl team," Taylor said. "So it’s pretty great. It’s pretty amazing just knowing that all the hard work I put in, it’s finally being noticed. It’s being seen."

