Patriots Takeaways: Marcus Jones Secures Halftime Lead
The New England Patriots are attempting to continue their winning ways against the Cincinnati Bengals in a Week 12 showdown at Paycor Stadium.
A victory over Cincinnati this week will give the Patriots their 10th win of the season and their 28th 10-win season, will extend the Patriots winning streak to nine straight wins.
The Pats and Bengals have each had their share of ups and downs during this weekend’s matchup. Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has completed 10-of-16 passes for 120 yards with one touchdown and one interception thus far, with the Bengals set to have the ball to begin the second half.
In that vein, here is a look at the action from the first half from the Queen City, where the Pats hold a 17-13 lead.
First Quarter: Slow Start Puts Patriots Down Early
In a trend that has become far too familiar for the Foxborough Faithful, the Bengals struck first in Week 12. Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco led his team on an 11-play, 46-yard drive, showing Cincinnati’s ability to move the football, most notably on a 13-yard connection to tight end Mike Gesicki. The series culminated in a 54-yard field goal by Bengals kicker Evan McPherson, giving the home team an early 7-0 lead.
Second Quarter: The Patriots Rise Again
While the Patriots hoped to reverse their fortunes to begin the second period at Paycor Stadium, the Bengals had other plans. Facing second-and-4 from their own 16-yard line, Maye threw only his sixth interception of the season. The Pats starter attempted a pass deep over the middle intended for tight end Hunter Henry. The pass was intercepted by Cincinnati defensive back Geno Stone at the New England 33-yard line, which he returned 32 yards for the touchdown. With Stone’s pick six, the Bengals were the holders of a 10-0 lead.
The Pats, however, would not be held off the scoreboard much longer. On their ensuing drive, Maye led his team on a nine-play, 70-yard drive, utilizing the veteran presence of his most reliable weapon. Not only did the 23-year-old connect with Henry for a 12-yard completion on a crucial third-and-2 conversion, but he also found the team captain for a 28-yard touchdown, giving Maye his 21st scoring pass of the season. With Henry’s touchdown, the Pats cut Cincinnati’s lead to 10-7.
Despite being beleaguered by injuries, New England re-captured the lead on the hands and field savvy of perhaps their top defender this season. Cornerback Marcus Jones showcased the prowess that earned him Defensive Player of the Month honors for October. The Houston product jumped and picked a short-right pass attempt by Flacco, intended for receiver Tahj Brooks. Jones returned the interception 33 yards for the score — thus giving New England a 14-10 lead.
New England would add some points to their halftime lead for good measure in their final offensive drive of the half. Maye led the Pats 68 yards on nine plays. Rookie Andres Borregales capped the series with a 41-yard field goal to put the Pats ahead 17-10.
Still, the Bengals remained determined to add some pressure points of their own to close the half. McPherson set a career-long with a 63-yard field goal, capping a three-play, 37-yard drive, and cutting New England’s lead to 17-13.
Injury Watch: Jared Wilson Carted to Locker Room
On New England’s first offensive series, starting left guard Jared Wilson suffered an ankle injury. The rookie lineman walked off slowly under his own power, limping noticeably, while heading to the blue medical tent. Shortly thereafter, Wilson was carted to the locker room. Reserve interior lineman Ben Brown was put in as his replacement, and has remained on the interior left for the rest of the half.
Tackle Morgan Moses left the game early in the second quarter with an illness. Though he was initially listed as questionable to return, Moses eventually returned to the sideline before checking back into the game with less than five minutes to play in the half.
Patriots special teams captain stuffed an ankle injury with just over 10 minutes remaining in the second quarter. Schooler was spotted attempting to test his wrapped left ankle, with visible frustration. He is officially questionable to return.
Lastly, New England’s defense continues to take its hits as starting defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga remained down for an extended time after attempting a tackle with 8:54 remaining in the second quarter. Though he was taken to the bench for a brief respite, Tonga eventually returned to the game.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!