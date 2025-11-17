Mike Vrabel Explains Why He Promoted Patriots Rookie
The New England Patriots had an open roster spot in the wake of Milton Williams’ ankle injury. The defensive tackle missed the majority of the team’s Week 11 win, and was subsequently placed on injured reserve.
Now with Williams sidelined for at least the next four games, the Patriots signed a defensive tackle to replace him, right?
"I think we're okay there as far as the depth," head coach Mike Vrabel said this week. "We'll just have to keep working, keep moving along."
Nope. Instead of bringing up a player to actually fill Williams’ role, the Patriots signed rookie edge rusher Bradyn Swinson to the 53-man roster. The fifth-round draft choice out of LSU was expected to make the intiail roster out of training camp, but a major push by some of the team’s depth players made New England comfortable releasing Swinson.
Now, after 11 weeks on the practice squad, the rookie is set to make his NFL debut this week when the Patriots travel to face the Cincinnati Bengals.
LSU Rookie Set To Make Pro Debut This Week
Vrabel gave some insight on why the team decided to give Swinson the promotion, also alluding to the fact that there may have been other teams across the league interested in poaching him.
"There’s some of that. You know, there’s some of that," Vrabel said at his media availability. "And again, it’s also about opportunity and when we feel like they’re ready for it and they’ve earned it. And you know, in that case, I think Bradyn has. We’ll have to evaluate what he can do and how he can help us and get him ready to go."
Swinson turned into a very useful pass rusher during his career in college. He led LSU with 8.5 sacks last season, and started in 12 of 13 games with the Tigers. The 6’4” Swinson was considered a steal on draft day, slipping further than what most draft pundits expected.
With his NFL debut on deck, the Patriots’ defensive rush with have an opportunity to utilize a young player Vrabel says had gotten better since the summer.
"He’s worked hard, he’s improved," Vrabel said. "He’s worked hard in a weight room, changing his body and getting stronger, and learning special teams. Doing a good job there, giving us a great look. Those guys, coaches have done a great job of improving a lot of those guys, hopefully getting them ready here for when they have to play."
