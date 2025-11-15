Patriots Officially Place DT on Injured Reserve
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots will be without the services of arguably their top defensive linemen for the next four games.
The Patriots officially announced that they have placed defensive tackle Milton Williams on injured reserve and signed rookie linebacker Bradyn Swinson to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.
Williams was originally expected to be sidelined “multiple weeks” after suffering a high ankle sprain in the opening drive of their Week 11 victory against the New York Jets. He was limited to only eight defensive snaps. Though he briefly returned to one-field action later the first half, Williams was eventually ruled out for the remainder of the game.
Williams’ absence, for any length of time, is a significant concern for the Patriots. In addition to being one of their most beloved players, Williams has also served as arguably their top defender since signing with the team this offseason. In 11 games to date, the 6’3” 290-pound defender has compiled 27 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, eight quarterback hits, one pass breakup and eight run-stuffs.
Still, Williams’ impact on New England defense is felt far beyond the stat sheets. Rather than reading and reacting to run or pass — as they had in previous seasons — New England’s defensive front has become unlocked to get upfield, leading to more plays behind the line of scrimmage. Williams’ presence has been a key reason for that improvement. Last season, the Pats struggled to generate early-down pressure. This season, alongside fellow defensive tackle Christian Barmore, the Pats now provide one of the top defensive line tandem’s in the NFL.
Braydn Swinson Gets His Shot
Swinson was drafted by New England in the fifth-round of the 2025 NFL Draft out of Louisiana State. The 6’4” 255-pounder, was released at the end of training camp and signed to the practice squad. the played in 13 games with 12 starts last season for LSU and led the team with 8.5 sacks.
Should he recapture even a portion of his collegiate prowess, Swinson should provide an immediate upgrade to New England’s defensive line with both his speed and power. When deployed in the pass rush, he is quick to attack the quarterback. Should opposing linemen attempt to stack blocks for the run game, his speed allows him to shed his opposition to defend the run.
In short, Swinson is a playmaker. As such, he believes that his skillset and determination will pay dividends for the Patriots' defense from the moment he first steps on a pro football field.
