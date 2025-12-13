Patriots Add DL Depth for Bills Showdown

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – As the New England Patriots prepare for their Week 15 showdown with the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium, they are adding some depth to their defensive line.

With less than 24 hours until kickoff, the Patriots have confirmed the elevation of defensive tackle Leonard Taylor III to the active roster from the practice squad. It will be Taylor’s first game day promotion of the season.

Taylor was signed by New England to the practice squad on Oct. 16. The 23-year-old originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the New York Jets out of Miami (Fla.) in 2024. He was also selected by the DC Defenders in the third round of the 2024 UFL draft just two months later on July 17. Taylor made the Jets initial 53-man roster out of training camp.

The 6-foot-3, 305-pounder, has played in 16 NFL games and has 27 total tackles, 1.5 sacks and two passes defensed. He was released by the Jets on Oct. 14, after seeing action in two games in 2025.

Taylor will join fellow defensive linemen Christian Barmore, Khyiris Tonga, Cory Durden, Joshua Farmer and Eric Gregory on the team’s Week 15 depth chart. With inside linebacker Robert Spillane entering this game as questionable with a foot injury, the Pats will likely rely on Taylor to produce additional help with defending the run — regardless of whether the team captain plays or not.

D’Ernest Johnson Officially Becomes Patriots RB3

The Pats also officially announced that they have signed running D’Ernest Johnson to the 53-man roster from the practice squad

Jul 24, 2024; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back D’Ernest Johnson (2) participates in training camp at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Johnson was elevated by the Patriots to the active roster for three straight games and played against the Atlanta Falcons (Nov. 2), at Tampa Bay (Nov. 9) and vs. the New York Jets (Nov. 13). He is in his seventh NFL season after spending time with the Cleveland Browns (2019-22), Jacksonville Jaguars (2023-24), Baltimore Ravens (2025) and the Arizona Cardinals (2025). The 5-foot-11, 205-pounder, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Cleveland out of South Florida in 2019 and played with the Browns through the 2022 season.

Johnson signed with Jacksonville as an unrestricted free agent in 2023 and then with the Baltimore Ravens in 2025. He spent time on the Ravens and Cardinals practice squads earlier this season — ultimately being released by Arizona from the practice squad on Oct. 28 after a one-game elevation with the Cardinals and then signed with New England on Oct. 29. Overall, he has played in 99 games with three starts and has 219 rushing attempts for 996 yards with 3 touchdowns and 53 receptions for 465 yards. Johnson has also returned 33 kicks for 772 yards.

In order to accommodate Johnson’s signing, the Pats officially placed running Terrell Jennings on injured reserve. As previously reported by On SI’s Ethan Hurwitz, Jennings will miss the Patriots remaining four games, yet is expected to be ready for the playoffs.

