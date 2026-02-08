Patriots Kicker Receives Super Bowl Support From Local Autism Center

While New England Patriots kicker Andy Borregales gets ready for his first taste of Super Bowl action, a group of kids back home are ready to cheer the rookie on.

The New England Center for Children is a non-profit center that helps kids and families dealing with profound autism. According to the organization's website, the NECC's mission is to "empower those with autism through comprehensive care, education, and research. Our vision is a world in which all individuals with autism can lead happy, independent lives."

They also are huge Patriots fans, especially of Borregales. In a video posted to social media, the NECC kids and staff cheered on the rookie kicker ahead of his Super Bowl debut -- who's now become one of their favorite players.

"It's not like a lot of people know who we are," NECC vice president and chief development and strategy officer Jared Bouzan told Patriots on SI. "It's hard to describe what we do every day. So you know, having Andy come out, we don't get a lot of sports celebrities that come visit us. So this was kind of a big deal when Andy came out."

A first encounter between Borregales and Bouzan happened in August. Soon after, an invitation to visit the center was offered. So how did this relationship between Borregales, a Miami native, and an autism center in Southboro, Massachusetts, truly blossom?

New England Patriots kicker Andy Borregales has become a fan-favorite at the New England Center for Children in Southboro, Massachusetts. | Contributed by Jared Bouzan

"They reached out to us to do an appearance at their school and then it just ended up being such a natural relationship," Stephanie Borregales, Andy's wife, told Patriots on SI. "We kept on building it. We attended their gala and I even keep in touch with some teachers and their marketing director. Truly such great people, doing such remarkable things."

As part of his day, the Patriots kicker agreed to do an hour of visiting. But an hour was too short.

Borregales told Bouzan, "I'll stay as long as you want."

"He And His Wife Are Just Great People"

Bouzan said that Apex Entertainment -- a Massachusetts-based amusement center -- runs a yearly charity along with 98.5 The Sports Hub that for every made field goal by the Patriots, a $100 donation will be made to NECC. Borregales, of course, shined in his first season in New England and drilled 27 field goals. No one kick was bigger than his 52-yard game-winner against the Buffalo Bills in Week 5.

It was right after that special win that Borregales made his first appearance at the center.

"It was just such a positive, wonderful feeling that he brought through the place," Bouzan said. "And it means so much to our staff, our students, when someone who's in the arena could come down and just be there and be such a positive influence on us. It was just such a great feeling."

New England Patriots kicker Andy Borregales attended the New England Center for Children's annual gala to auction off a signed uniform. | Contributed by Jared Bouzan

Later in the year, following the team's Thursday Night Football victory over the New York Jets, both Borregales spent the night at the NECC's gala -- "He and his wife are just great people and a class act, and we're rooting hard for him," Bouzan said.

Part of the evening included a signed Borregales jersey to be auctioned off.

It went for $9,000. Bouzan joked that if the rookie kicker's jersey went for nine grand, they should have gotten Drake Maye's uniform.

And while the Borregales's don't necessarily have a pre-existing connection to autism, they just enjoy making people feel welcomed and giving back to their community.

"We just love giving back to our community," Stephanie said. "Everyone pours into us so we do the same. The kids are so lucky to have the support they do, they’re so kind and caring they deserve the best and we’re just happy to do anything possible for them."

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots kicker Andy Borregales (36) kicks a field goal in the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans in an AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

The kids will certainly be cheering on the Patriots as they take on the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX, but they'll be cheering especially loud when No. 36 trots onto the field.

"We love the Patriots, but this video was for Andy," Bouzan said. "That's why we did it. We love what the Pats are doing, but there's a special bond there that he's made with our team."

