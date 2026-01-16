Patriots Get Bad News From Viral Toddler Picks Curse

The New England Patriots might have just received the worst omen possible for their upcoming playoff matchup against the Houston Texans.

Across the country from Gillette Stadium, Southern California radio personality Anthony Donatelli has an adorable four year old daughter named Reese who, each week, picks who she thinks will be the winner of each matchup in a series they call "Trust the Toddler".

Earlier this week, Reese made her picks for the upcoming slate of Divisional Round matchups, picking the Patriots to prevail over Houston. There's just one problem: during the Wild Card round, she got every single game wrong.

Toddler Viral for Being Wrong Picks Patriots Over Texans

Last week's video went viral after all but one Wild Card game had already been played, pointing to the glaringly obvious incorrect calls. Only one game remained, a matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Texans on the black and gold's home turf. Steelers fans were quick to post their fears from Reese's video on social media as a joke, only to watch their team be obliterated by the best defense in the league.

Now, fans of the teams Reese picked in the divisional are worried. A San Francisco 49ers fan account named "Brock Purdy Enthusiast" posted the video where she selects their team to prevail over the Seattle Seahawks, captioning the post with simply "NOOOOOOOOOO".

Of course, it will take more than random luck (even if it does come in a tiny package) for the Texans to unseat the no. 2 seed Patriots. While the Texans defense has become known for gritty, punishing performances this season, the Patriots offense is equally well known for powerful plays driven by star quarterback Drake Maye.

The Pats' win over the Chargers was harder fought than some of the other victories that carried them to a 14-3 record and first place in the AFC East, but fourth quarter chemistry drove the game back in New England's favor.

The Patriots also have the home field advantage, which could make a big difference to a Texans team used to playing under a dome in warmer weather. Temperatures during the game could dip to as low as 22 degrees, with snow showers predicted for the evening.

Hopefully for Patriots fans, the matchup will break the curse of Reese's picks, and chants of "MVP" will resonate through Foxborough as the Pats look towards their first AFC Championship appearance since 2018.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!