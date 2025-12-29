Patriots OL Addresses Contract Extension

Ahead of the New England Patriots' 42-10 win over the New York Jets, the team did some housekeeping work with one of their eventual starters. Ben Brown, who stepped up to start at left guard in the game, inked a two-year extension with the team worth up to $6.6 million.

After the news broke, Brown fielded questions from reporters about what signing the contract meant to him and his pro football journey.

“Unbelievable feeling. I love it here,” Brown said. "I’m so very thankful to the Kraft family, to coach Vrabes, to Eliot (Wolf), and everyone else for believing in me and being able to give me this opportunity. I’m just going to do my best out there and do what I can to help this football team continue to win."

Brown, who began his career bouncing around the league as an undrafted free agent out of Ole Miss, has found a home in New England. Last season, he was signed off of the Las Vegas Raiders' practice squad and suited up as the Patriots' starting center that week. The versatile lineman immediately was thrust into the action across the country.

"Coming here last year off of the Raiders practice squad was such an unbelievable experience, and to still be around here (means a lot)," Brown said. "I love everything about New England. I love everything about the Patriots. Growing up when I was a kid, watching the Patriots play on TV was some of my fondest memories. I remember watching games with my dad when I was younger — whether it was a Sunday night game or a playoff game — and my dad saying, 'You’re good enough to play out there, too.'"

Dec 1, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots center Ben Brown (77) warms up before a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

During his college career, Brown injured his biceps that cut his final year short. In his first preseason game with the Cincinnati Bengals, he injured his biceps again. He spent his entire first year in the NFL on injured reserve.

Excited To Have Him

"I’d say it’s been a crazy kind of career for me," Brown said. "For me, ultimately just trusting God’s plan for me, whether that was continuing to play in the NFL and getting an opportunity like I have today or it ending. I had confidence and comfort in that at the end of the day."

When asked about what Brown's meant to the team, his head coach was very complimentary.

"I just think Ben exemplifies everything that we want in building this program," Mike Vrabel said. "Cares deeply about the team, plays multiple positions, is a great teammate, plays with effort and finish, tries to work and improve, and has found a role for himself here. Excited to have him."

This season, Brown hasn't played center. Instead, he's been the top backup at guard. Three times now he's replaced rookie starter Jared Wilson at left guard, and has come in when Wilson left the game due to injury. Over the course of two years, he's started 13 games in New England.

And instead of hitting restricted free agency, Brown will remain a top option in the Patriots' new-look offense for years to come.

