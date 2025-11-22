Patriots Add DT Depth for Bengals Game
As the New England Patriots make their final preparations for a Week 12 showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, they are adding some much-needed depth along their defensive line.
The Patriots announced that they have elevated defensive tackle Jeremiah Pharms Jr. to the active roster. The 28-year-old is expected to add additional depth to a Patriots d-line which will be without the services of injured starter Milton Williams.
Pharms originally joined New England in July 2022 after playing for the Pittsburgh Maulers of the USFL. The 6’2” 300-pound defensive lineman spent the entire 2022 season on the practice squad, After starting the 2023 season on the scout team, Pharms was signed to the 53-man roster. Pharms was released by New England on Sept. 6, 2025, and signed to the practice squad on Sept. 9, 2025.He has played in 28 games with five starts over the last two seasons and has 42 total tackles and 2 sacks.
Patriots Needed Defensive Line Help Against Bengals, Even Without Joe Burrow
Conversely, Williams was officially been placed on injured reserve earlier this week after suffering a high ankle sprain in the opening drive of the team’s Week 11 win against the New York Jets. Accordingly, he will remain out of action for at least the next four games. Williams was limited to only eight defensive snaps against New York. Though he briefly returned to on-field action later the first half, Williams was eventually ruled out for the remainder of the game.
Williams’ absence, for any length of time, is a significant concern for the Patriots. In addition to being one of their most beloved players, Williams has also served as arguably their top defender since signing with the team this offseason. In 11 games to date, the 6’3” 290-pound defender has compiled 27 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, eight QB hits, one pass breakup and eight run-stuffs.
Still. Williams’ impact on New England defense is felt far beyond the stat sheets. Rather than reading and reacting to run or pass — as they had in previous seasons — New England’s defensive front has become unlocked to get upfield, leading to more plays behind the line of scrimmage. Williams’ presence has been a key reason for that improvement. Last season, the Pats struggled to generate early-down pressure. This season, alongside fellow defensive tackle Christian Barmore, the Pats now provide one of the top defensive line tandem’s in the NFL.
In addition to Barmore, the Pats are likely to employ a rotation of Khyiris Tonga, Joshua Farmer and Cory Durden to help shut down Bengals’ quarterback Joe Flacco. Having failed to elevate two-time Pro Bowler Joe Burrow, who was attempting to come back just over two months after surgery to repair Grade 3 turf toe, was not moved to the active roster prior to the Week 12 deadline and will remain inactive against New England.
