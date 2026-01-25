Patriots Capitalize on Broncos Turnover for Halftime Tie

With game-time temperatures in the mid-20s, as well as a spot in the game’s greatest stage on the line, a sense of urgency surrounds the New England Patriots as they battle the Denver Broncos in the AFC championship game at Empower Field at Mile High.

The Patriots and the Broncos are locked in an exciting clash with the conference title on the line. Whichever team earns the victory will travel west to the Bay Area to represent the AFC in Super Bowl LX on Feb. 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

Quarterback Drake Maye has completed 7-of-14 passes for 41 yards with one rushing touchdown. Conversely, Broncos QB Jarrett Stidham has thrown for 121 yards on 12-of-21 attempts with one touchdown.

In that vein, here are the highlights from a first half in which New England and Denver at tied at 7-7, with the Patriots set to possess the ball first to begin the second half.

First Quarter: Broncos Bust Out Early

Both the Broncos and Patriots traded three-and-outs to begin this conference championship clash in the Rockies. As expected, New England pressured Stidham on his first snaps of the day, allowing only one yard of offense. Conversely, Denver’s defense also showed its prowess.

Maye was fortunate that his third-down pass intended for receiver Stefon Diggs was not intercepted by Broncos defensive back Talanoa Hufanga. The Pats’ starter attempted a quick slant, which would have been picked off, but for a timely reach by Diggs to prevent the catch by Hufanga. As such, the Pats and the Broncos traded opening drive punts.



Denver struck first, traveling 59 yards on five plays. Stidham provided the game’s first highlight by hitting receiver Marvin Mims, Jr. in stride on a deep right route for an impressive gain of 52 yards. Just two plays later, the former Pats’ backup connected with Broncos’ top receiver Courtland Sutton on a wide-open boot for a 6-yard touchdown. The score gave the home team a 7-0.

Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham (8) drops back to pass against the New England Patriots during the first half in the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High.

Second Quarter: Patriots Finally Get on the Board

With Patriots safety Craig Woodson having nearly intercepted Stidham on a fourth-and-1 attempt intended for running back RJ Harvey with just over nine minutes remaining in the half, Maye and the Pats attempted to find their first points of the game. Unfortunately, New England’s six-play, 24-yard drive ended in Bryce Baringer’s fourth punt of the day.

However, the Pats had both some drama and magic up in store for the closing moments of the second quarter. Following what appeard to be a fumble and lost ball by Stidham, Pats’ defender Elijah Ponder recovered and headed to the end zone. Despite an initial ruling indicating intentional grounding by Stidham, the officials reversed their call and awarded the Pats the ball at the Denver 12-yard line — citing Stidham fumbled while attempting a backward pass. Maye went on to complete a quick six-yard pass to receiver Kayshon Boutte before taking the ball into the end zone himself to tie the game at 7-7.

The Broncos attempted to add additional points within the final minute. However, Denver kicker Wil Lutz pushed his 54-yard field goal attempt wide right. On the ensuing drive, Patriots rookie Andy Borregales was unable to hit on a 63-yard attempt to take the lead. Instead, it remained a 7-7 tie at the half.

Injury Watch:

With just over two minutes remaining in the first quarter, linebacker Robert Spillane walked to the blue medical tent for evaluation after apparently injuring his ankle. Shortly thereafter, he was spotted heading for the locker room. Though he was originally listed as questionable, Spillane eventually rejoined his teammates on the sidelines with just over five minutes remaining in the half.

