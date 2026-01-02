Patriots Team Captain Makes Long-Awaited Return

FOXBOROUGH, Mass — As the New England Patriots prepare to host the Miami Dolphins in a Week 18 showdown at Gillette Stadium, they may be re-gaining the services of one of their most-valuable defenders.

For the first time since mid-December, linebacker and defensive team captain Robert Spillane was present at New England’s final practice session prior to this weekend’s regular season finale. Though his official status for Week 18 remains a matter of conjecture, Spillane’s presence is great news for those hoping that the veteran linebacker would be back in the Pats’ lineup in time for the playoffs. In fact, Spillane buoyed the hopes of Pats Nation during a recent appearance on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show.

"I'm fired up … Every day I come in here looking to get back on the field, preparing,” Spillane said. “I think we're progressing in the right direction. I can't wait to get back out there and be a help to these guys on Sunday."

After missing the Pats Week 15 matchup with Buffalo due to a foot injury, linebacker Robert Spillane missed the first practice of Ravens’ week. Spillane was spotted wearing a walking boot prior to the start of the Week 16 session, opting to stay behind in the locker room as his teammates exited for the field.

The veteran linebacker still leads the Patriots with 97 total tackles, along with having compiled five pass-deflections, four tackles-for-loss, two interceptions, two forced-fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Spillane‘s greatest strengths will be welcomed back with open arms when he returns to in-game action. The 29-year-old has taken command of the signal-calling throughout the field. Though he possesses an adequate level of athleticism, Spillane leads by example with tenacity, high football IQ and a non-stop work ethic — a trait not lost on his head coach, with whom he shares many on-and-off field traits.

”He's very a competitive, prideful leader,” head coach Mike Vrabel recently said of Spillane. “He plays with a lot of energy. He plays with passion. Great communicator. Plays with a level of violence in the run game and he’s got a level of versatility to him, too.”

Oct 26, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Robert Spillane (14) returns and interception during the third quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Robert Spillane has Helped to Stabilize and Fortify the Patriots Defensive Front

A veteran of seven NFL seasons, Spillane signed a three-year, $33 million contract with the Patriots this offseason. The Western Michigan product joined the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Tennessee Titans In 2018.

After his lone season in Music City — in which Vrabel served as his head coach — Spillane went on to spend four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, earning a core role on special teams while becoming a regular on defensive sub-package duties. Since 2023, he has been a member of the Raiders. The 6’1” 229-pound linebacker has compiled 497 tackles, 8.5 sacks, six interceptions, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries throughout his NFL tenure heading into this season.

The Patriots boast one of the deepest linebackers position groups in the NFL. In addition to Spillane, the room consists of Harold Landry, K’Lavon Chaisson, Christian Elliss, Jack Gibbens, Anfernee Jennings, Marte Mapu, Jahlani Tavai, Elijah Ponder, Brayden Swinson and Chad Muma.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!