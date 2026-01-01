Patriots' Christian Barmore's Attorney Issues Statement After Charges

The controversies are seemingly unending for the New England Patriots.

Having gone through the Stefon Diggs controversy on December 30th, which could see the team's top wide receiver land on the Commissioner's Exempt List ahead of the playoffs, the Patriots now also have to contend with yet another player scandal.

Barmore is facing a domestic assault charge, and in the light of that, his lawyers have provided a statement on his behalf.

Statement from Christian Barmore’s attorney:



“We are confident that the evidence will demonstrate that no criminal conduct took place. Based on the facts and the law, we expect this personal matter to be resolved in the near future and both parties will move forward together.” — Ethan Hurwitz (@HurwitzSports) December 31, 2025

"Statement from Christian Barmore’s attorney:" Ethan Hurwitz of Patriot On Si posted on X.

What Has Christian Barmore Been Accused Of?

Per WCVB-TV, Barmore allegedly had an altercation with a person who claimed to be in a relationship with Barmore, back in August.

"The 26-year-old Barmore has been charged with one count of assault and battery on a family/household member, according to court documents from Attleboro District Court. According to documents, the misdemeanor charge is from an alleged incident in Mansfield on Aug. 8." Hurwitz wrote for Patriots on SI.

"The alleged victim had been in a relationship with the defensive tackle, who's in his sixth season with the Patriots since being drafted in the second round back in 2021. She alleges that Barmore became angry with her about the air conditioning inside his bedroom, and that they also had an argument over food."

What Is Next For Barmore And The Patriots?

Similar to the Diggs situation, there is not much one can do or speculate regarding the situation until more facts have been revealed publicly.

If the claims turn out to be substantiated and Barmore is subsequently arrested, the team may decide to independently suspend the 2021 second round pick. Otherwise, the league could step in and decide to place him on the Commissioner's Exempt List - or just proceed to an immediate suspension if the circumstances warrant it.

Head coach, Mike Vrabel, was understandably cautious on commenting substantially on the topic beyond sharing the basic details.

”It’s an ongoing legal matter,” Vrabel said to the media. “These are allegations. We’ve made a statement, We’ve taken the allegations very seriously, and what comes of that — I think we’ll have another discussion. I don’t jump to any sort of conclusions right now and let the process just take its toll.”

