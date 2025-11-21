Patriots Getting Close to Facing Joe Burrow
The New England Patriots would likely have not circled their mid-November outing at the 3-7 Cincinnati Bengals as a bogey match a month ago.
However, despite Cincinnati having won just one game since Week 2, the Patriots' concern level could be rising - as the team have managed to get star quarterback, Joe Burrow, back to practice.
Despite originally having been given a three month injury recovery period that would have seen him come back around mid-December - or Week 16 - Burrow's rehab has been well ahead of schedule, and having been activated off of injured reserve 10 days ago, the former AFC champion has been a full participant at practice over the past two days.
Patriots Could Be Set To Face Elite QB In First Game Back
And according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, it is looking more and more like the former Ohio State man will be returning to the starting lineup this weekend against New England.
"The signs continue to point to a potential Joe Burrow return Sunday vs. New England." Schefter posted on X after Burrow's second day of full participation in practice.
Schefter's comment was in response to ESPN's Bengals writer, Ben Baby, posting a picture noting that Burrow was taking first team reps ahead of interim starter, Joe Flacco.
"Joe Burrow is taking QB1 reps during individual drills as well. Joe Flacco is taking the QB2 reps." Baby wrote.
Should The Patriots Be Worried About A Joe Burrow Return In Week 12?
The Patriots have been one of the more balanced teams in football since Mike Vrabel's quick turnaround of the team, despite clear on-paper deficiencies with the roster.
They are one of just four teams - along with the Kansas City Chiefs, Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks - to rank as a top 10 unit on both offense and defense so far in 2025.
That being said, the team have quite the disparity between their abilities against the run and the pass. The Patriots are the No. 1 rush defense in football, conceding an average of fewer than 85 rushing yards per game.
Against the pass, however, they rank right in the middle of the pack at 17th, despite having one of the top cornerbacks in the game in Christian Gonzalez.
The one thing that will set NE's mind at ease is the fact that star wideout Ja'Marr Chase is suspended this weekend. So if Gonzalez is able to lock down the team's WR2 in Tee Higgins, then the damage Burrow is likely able to inflict will certainly be diminished.
