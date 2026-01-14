Patriots Defensive Starters Return to Practice Before Texans Game

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — With their Wild Card Round victory over the Los Angeles Chargers now firmly behind them, the New England Patriots are turning their attention to a Divisional Round showdown with the Houston Texans.

Although the Pats exhibited relatively strong attendance at their first practice of the week, they listed eight players as either non-participants or limited participants as they prepare to take on the Texans this weekend at Gillette Stadium.

Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez provided the day’s biggest news by attending practice, just three days removed from suffering a head injury in the second half of the Pats’ matchup against the Chargers. While his status for the team’s Jan. 18 playoff game at Gillette Stadium has yet to be determined, Gonzalez’s ability to practice suggests the chance of his clearing concussion protocol in time to do so. He was a limited participant, and was wearing a red, no-contact jersey during the portion of the session open to the media.

In addition to Gonzalez, defensive tackle Khyriris Tonga also made his return to the practice fields. Much to the concern of Patriots Nation, Tonga has been sidelined for the past two-plus weeks due to a foot injury. He exited the Pats’ 28-24 victory over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16 and did not return. Since that time, the emerging fan-favorite has not participated in any on-field action. He was originally believed to have suffered “a one-or two-week injury,” indicating that the veteran tackle would be ready for the start of New England’s postseason run. Unfortunately, his prolonged absence from practice raised questions about his ability to play. His presence at the start of preparations for the Texans provide hope that the veteran tackle may be available for the game.

In that regard, here is the full report from the first practice of Divisional Round week for both the Patriots and the Texans:

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

T Morgan Moses - Knee

T Thayer Munford Jr. - Knee

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

CB Christian Gonzalez - Concussion Protocol

TE Hunter Henry - Knee

LB Anfernee Jennings - Knee

RB Terrell Jennings* - Concussion Protocol

LB Harold Landry - Knee

DL Khyiris Tonga - Foot

FULL PARTICIPATION

CB Alex Austin* - Wrist

* denotes player currently on injured reserve.

What it Means for the Patriots:

While the returns of both Gonzalez and Tonga earned the majority of the attention, Patriots running back Terrell Jennings also made his long-awaited return to the practice fields. Given the release of veteran rusher D’Ernest Johnson earlier this week, speculation has begun that Jennings could be activated from injured reserve — a designation he was given on Dec. 13.

Despite being part of the Pats’ final roster cuts in late August, Jennings re-signed to the practice squad shortly after his release. On Oct. 29, Jennings was signed to the 53-man active roster. In Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons, Jennings scored his first NFL touchdown on a three-yard rush in the second quarter. He finished the game rushing for 35 yards on 11 carries and one reception for nine yards in the 24–23 win.

Nov 2, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back Terrell Jennings (26) celebrates his touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Despite being eligible for removal from injured reserve, Pats cornerback Alex Austin is also a possibility for activation. He had been downgraded to “out” for the team’s matchup against the Chargers. The 24-year-old was originally placed on IR on Nov. 25. Prior to his injury, he had started two games, while logging13 total tackles and one pass breakup.

Austin — who is still eligible to return for the divisional round, with the Patriots advancing past the Chargers — had previously been spotted at practice working out with a black cast on his left wrist/hand. A Patriots On SI source confirmed earlier this week that Austin “underwent a minor surgical procedure after tests revealed an injury sustained playing on special teams in the Nov. 23 win over the Cincinnati Bengals … and, that a return this postseason is not out of the question."

Austin was a full participant in this practice session, only fueling assumptions that the veteran cornerback is nearing a return to the active roster.

BEHIND ENEMY LINES: HOUSTON TEXANS

The Texans listed four non-participants for their first session of the week, including star wide receiver Nico Collins — who suffered a head injury during Houston’s 30-6 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.



Collins, who was was carted off the field in wake of the injury, remains in concussion protocol. Though his status for this Divisional Round game against the Patirots has yet to be confirmed, his absence casts significant doubt on his availbility.

Here is Houston’s full report:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

DE Denico Autry - Knee

T Trent Brown - Ankle

WR Nico Collins - Concussion

WR Justin Watson - Concussion

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

LB Azeez Al-Shaair - Knee

T/G Tytus Howard - Ankle

G Ed Ingram - Shoulder

RB Jawhar Jordan - Ankle

CB Kamari Lassiter - Ankle/Knee

DT Sheldon Rankins - Elbow

FULL PARTICIPATION

LS Austin Brinkman - Knee

T Aireontae Ersery - Thumb

S Jaylen Reed - Forearm

