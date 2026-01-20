Patriots' Drake Maye Has Full Circle Moment in Playoff Victory

Drake Maye might not walk away with the MVP this season, but make no mistake, he’s the guy. If anyone can drag the New England Patriots back to their glory days, it’s Drake “Drake Maye” Maye — a quarterback so powerful his fans and teammates decided he doesn’t even need a nickname.

Maye put the Patriots on his back in a commanding 28–16 win against the Houston Texans last weekend, slamming the door with over 10 minutes still left on the clock. And in true franchise-QB fashion, his play felt familiar.

The second-year signal-caller went back into his bag and recreated the same magic he flashed as a rookie. Only this time, it did seal the deal.

Drake Maye’s Déjà Vu Moment with the Patriots

Football has a funny way of running routes back to the same spot — and Maye proved it. In a true full-circle moment, the Patriots’ franchise QB recreated a touchdown eerily similar to the one he threw in his NFL debut against the same Houston Texans. Pats reporter Andrew Callahan pointed it out on X, and once you see it, you can’t unsee it.

Yesterday in Foxboro…



Drake Maye ended Houston with the same TD pass he threw versus them last year for his first career TD.



And 22 years ago to the day, the #Patriots had 4 INTs in another snowy home playoff win as identical 3.5-point favorites.



Read: https://t.co/OipY7nH91j https://t.co/WqakWuZU16 — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) January 19, 2026

Fifteen months ago, right before halftime of a brutal 20-point loss to Houston Texans during the 2024 NFL season, Drake Maye fired a touchdown to Kayshon Boutte, with Derek Stingley Jr. closing fast but just a step late. It was a bright spot on a rough night. A flash of what could be.

Fast forward to the Divisional Round the following season. Same opponent. Nearly the same patch of turf near midfield. Maye drops back, drifts right, and lets it rip down the same sideline. This time, Stingley is glued to Boutte’s hip and the throw looks a hair off target. But, Boutte still went up and ripped it out of the air anyway. The play was arguably one of the nastiest grabs in Patriots playoff history.

That was the moment the knockdown, drag-out Divisional slugfest was settled, and there were still 13 minutes left on the clock.

Now, the New England Patriots are headed back to the AFC Championship Game, powered by a defense that showed out with four interceptions, relentless pressure, and a young quarterback on the other side seeing ghosts.

If all of this feels familiar, like history repeating itself, that’s because it is. Next stop: Denver Broncos, Mile High Stadium, with the Lamar Hunt Trophy on the line.

