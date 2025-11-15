Patriots' Drake Maye Gets MVP Chances Slammed By Ex All-Pro
The New England Patriots moved to 9-2 on the season, after another impressive win against division rivals, the New York Jets, 27-14.
Drake Maye once again showed his immense capability from the pocket, completing 25/34 passes for 281 yards and 1 passing touchdown. And in the wake of yet another dominating performance, calls have started — at least in New England — for him to be placed front and center of the regular season MVP conversation.
Drake Maye Has Yet to Convince One Former NFL Player
Yet, some feel less convinced that the second year quarterback should be on the receiving end of such lavish praise. Speaking on ESPN's Get Up the day after the game, analyst and former All-Pro linebacker, Bart Scott, explained why he does not believe the former University of North Carolina product should be a key figure in the running for the award.
"I saw a quarterback that has a good coordinator that has designed good plays for him. But I also see a team that has beat teams with a combined record of 37-66,” Scott said on Get Up.
"Let's keep it in perspective. I did see a very good player but I wouldn't be surprised, I wouldn't be shocked if they win the division and have to host Kansas City, Baltimore or Buffalo and get sent home. This is a well coached team that is playing as about high as they could, and they have a quarterback that is not losing the game, he is able to make plays down the field."
"But MVP? I think that’s disrespectful to Daniel Jones, Sam Darnold and Matthew Stafford.”
Is Drake Maye a Bona Fide MVP Candidate?
Maye has undoubtedly been one of the better quarterbacks in the league this season. He ranks first in passing yards, tied for second in passing touchdowns and first in passing yards across all NFL quarterbacks.
Given both his personal impressive feats and the team's success in spite of the lack of apparent talent on the Patriots' roster in comparison to other contenders, it feels disingenuous to claim that a player like Daniel Jones, who ranks below Maye in all three major categories (2nd in passing yards, 9th in passer rating and 13th in passing touchdowns should be "disrespected" by a comparison to New England's QB in the MVP race.
Unlike Jones, Maye does not have the best running back in football at his disposal.
This is not to say that the Charlotte native should be a shoe-in for the award, but there is no doubt that his name should be well within the mix of the top contenders.
