Five Takeaways From Patriots' Win Over Jets
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots have impressively continued their winning ways against the New York Jets in a Week 11 showdown at Gillette Stadium.
The Pats have won their eighth straight game in earning a 27-14 victory over the Jets, giving New England its longest winning streak since a seven-game winning streak during the 2021 season. In the process, they have also ensured their first winning season since that time.
Patriots quarterback Drake Maye completed 25-of-34 passes for 281 yards, with one touchdown in another stellar effort which justifiably drew “MVP” chants from the Foxborough Faithful in attendance. Conversely, Jets signal-caller Justin Fields went 15-of-26 for 116 yards in a losing effort. Still, the night would once again belong to a an exciting rookie running back.
In that vein, here are five key takeaways from the Week 11 action at Gillette Stadium.
TreVeyon Henderson is a Scoring Machine
In the absence of incumbent starter Rhamondre Stevenson due to a toe injury, Henderson has been given the chance to showcase both the poise and prowess which is likely to make him one of the team’s most explosive weapons for the foreseeable future. His exceptional breakaway speed and acceleration have separated him from his peers thus far. Henderson led all rushers with 19 carries for 62 yards and two rushing touchdowns. He also caught five passes for 31 yards and one receiving touchdown. Henderson’s strong running and athleticism helped him become the first Patriots rookie to score three touchdowns in a single game since franchise legend Rob Gronkowski did so in 2010.
The Pats Once Again Allow their Opponent to Score First … Then, Dominate the Rest of the Game
Boston Red Sox legend Ted Williams was famous for his hitting philosophy of taking the first pitch of an at-bat to get a better look at the pitcher's stuff before swinging. This approach allowed Williams to gain valuable information about the pitcher's velocity, movement, and location — aiding in the mystique which made him the greatest hitter of all time. While comparing Williams’ strategy to the Pats’ defense surrendering a touchdown to its opponent on the opening drive of each game may be a bit melodramatic, New England is seemingly putting together a strategy of their own. After allowing a first-drive touchdown to Fields and the Jets, the Pats outscored Gang Green 27-7 for the remainder of the game. In six of their 11 games this season, the Patriots have given up an opening drive touchdown. Still, Mike Vrabel and his coaching staff have provided the necessary coaching, allowing the players to learn quickly and adjust.
Will Campbell
While Jets’ edge rusher Will McDonald, IV has been known to cause havoc for interior offensive lineman, his long arms and speed make him a nightmarish matchup for opposing tackles. Fortunately for the Patriots, rookie left tackle Will Campbell met the challenge. The fourth overall selection in April’s draft proved to be New England’s immovable object against New York’s irresistible force in McDonald. Despite being helped by a handful of chips from his running backs and tight ends, Campbell helped to shut down the Jets’ rush with pickup blocks and an impressive third-quarter pancake block — which facilitated a big-yardage completion to receiver Mack Hollins. Still, Campbell’s ability to hold McDonald in check for the majority of the night will be his highlight, and rightfully so. Per NFL NextGen Stats, Campbell allowed zero pressures from McDonald in their first 13 one-on-one matchups of the game.
Stefon Diggs
Having quite recently welcomed a baby boy with girlfriend, and international hip-hop superstar Cardi B, Diggs took the field in Week 11 with an extra spring in his step. The two-time All Pro has immediately upgraded the Patriots’ current pass catching group. His sure hands, ability to accelerate and precision route-running provide the team with a talent which has eluded them in recent seasons. Diggs led all Patriots receivers with nine catches for 105 yards. The veteran has provided a lead-by-example approach to New England’s receivers corps, while also providing Maye with perhaps his most versatile and seasoned target.
Milton Williams Injury
Defensive tackle Milton Williams will be the subject of much scrutiny in the coming days, after suffering an ankle injury in the first half. He had returned to the game in later the first half, but had not been spotted on the field in the second half. Williams was eventually ruled out. In his first year with the club, New England’s defensive front has become unlocked to get upfield, leading to more plays behind the line of scrimmage. Williams’ presence has been a key reason for that improvement. Last season, the Pats struggled to generate early-down pressure.
This season, alongside fellow defensive tackle Christian Barmore, the Pats now have a formidable defensive front. Williams entered the game having compiled 27 total tackles, 3.5 sacks and three run-stuffs. Hopefully, New England’s 10-day layoff will allow him time to rest and recuperate for the team’s stretch run to the postseason.
