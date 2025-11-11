Patriots Announce Updates on Injured RBs
The New England Patriots got 150 total yards of offense from rookie TreVeyon Henderson in the team's 28-23 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. For Henderson's production, it certainly helped that the two other running backs on the active roster — Rhamondre Stevenson and Terrell Jennings — were dealing with injuries.
Now with a short week on the horizon and a division rival awaiting in primetime, the Patriots will desperately need their banged-up backs to get healthy. When speaking to reporters, head coach Mike Vrabel certainly gave positive news when it came to both Stevenson and Jennings.
"Terrell's being evaluated and we'll see where he is," Vrabel said on the second-year running back, who left last week's game with a knee injury. "Again, today's walkthrough, we'll try to do our best with the injury report. We'll see what he's able to do. I would say the same with all those guys that weren't available for the game yesterday."
The Patriots Are Depleted At The Running Back Position
Stevenson would fall under the category of players who weren't available. The veteran has missed the last two games with a lingering toe injury, but appeared to be trending in the right direction when the team announced its projected injury report prior to Week 11. Wide receiver Kayshon Boutte and linebacker Christian Elliss also missed the game, but Vrabel gave promising outlooks on the trio.
"I think that they're working extremely hard and I think that they – we'll see what they can do with the walkthrough," Vrabel said. "They'll probably do a little bit more and then we'll try to evaluate so that we can make some decisions for the game."
The Patriots' initial injury report wasn't as gloomy as some might expect for the position. Jennings — who considered himself day-to-day in the locker room prior to practice — was listed as a limited participant. Stevenson and Henderson (who was banged up in the win down in Tampa Bay) also were listed as limited -- a positive sign that they may be able to play.
Should Stevenson and Jennings be unable to suit up on Thursday Night Football against the New York Jets, it should be another heavy dose of Henderson. With D'Ernest Johnson sitting on the practice squad and getting the call-up for the second-straight game, he will likely continue to be in uniform later this week.
With that being said, injuries or not, expect Henderson to lead the way once again on the ground for the 8-2 Patriots.
