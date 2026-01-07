Patriots Reveal Captain's Status for Playoff Showdown vs. Chargers

FOXBOROUGH, MA — As the New England Patriots begin to ramp up their preparations for their wild card weekend showdown with the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium, their run defense will be getting an added boost in the form of a returning team captain.

Pats’ linebacker Robert Spillane, who has been absent from in-game action since mid-December, is “feeling great and good to go,” per the Boston Herald. As such, Spillane is expected to play against the Chargers, in what will be New England’s first playoff game since 2021. His return should provide the Patriots with additional toughness and tenacity along their defensive front — traits which the Pats have somewhat lacked in his absence, and one which the Chargers possess in abundance.

“They want to be the biggest, baddest team, and we want to be the biggest, baddest team,” Spillane said of the Chargers, via the Herald’s Andrew Callahan.

Spillane had raised the eyebrows of Patriots Nation when he participated in New England’s final practice session prior New England’s regular season finale against the Miami Dolphins. Though he ultimately did not play, Spillane’s presence is great news for those hoping that the veteran linebacker would be back in the Pats’ lineup in time for the playoffs.

In fact, Spillane buoyed the hopes of Pats Nation during a recent appearance on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show.

"I'm fired up … Every day I come in here looking to get back on the field, preparing,” Spillane said. “I think we're progressing in the right direction. I can't wait to get back out there and be a help to these guys on Sunday."

Robert Spillane Leads Both On and Off the Field

After missing the Pats Week 15 matchup with the Buffalo Bills due to a foot injury, Spillane missed the first practice of preparation for Baltimore Ravens’ week. In fact, Spillane was spotted wearing a walking boot prior to the start of the Week 16 session, opting to stay behind in the locker room as his teammates exited for the field. With the exception of last week’s practice session, he had been absent from all on-field activity.

A veteran of seven NFL seasons, Spillane signed a three-year, $33 million contract with the Patriots this offseason. The veteran linebacker finished the season still leading the Patriots with 97 total tackles, along with having compiled five pass-deflections, four tackles-for-loss, two interceptions, two forced-fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Spillane‘s greatest strengths will be welcomed back with open arms when he returns to in-game action. The 29-year-old has taken command of the signal-calling throughout the field. Though he possesses an adequate level of athleticism, Spillane leads by example with tenacity, high football IQ and a non-stop work ethic — a trait not lost on his head coach, with whom he shares many on-and-off field traits.

”He's very a competitive, prideful leader,” head coach Mike Vrabel recently said of Spillane. “He plays with a lot of energy. He plays with passion. Great communicator. Plays with a level of violence in the run game and he’s got a level of versatility to him, too.”

Spillane’s Return Will Bolster Patriots’ Run Defense

Spillane also adds notable depth to the Patriots front seven, particularly on run defense. Despite finishing the regular season ranking sixth in run defense, the Pats will need as much strength and depth along their front seven as possible for this weekend’s playoff matchup. Just one week removed from allowing 111 yards and a touchdown to New York Jets’ running back Breece Hall, the Pats held the entire Miami Dolphins team under the 100-yard mark, surrendering just 63 yards on 25 carries. However, it should be noted that Miami’s top rusher, De’Von Achane, was sidelined for last weekend’s season-finale.

Before facing Hall and the Jets in Week 17, the Pats run defense had been trampled by Baltimore Ravens’ All-Pro Derrick Henry (18 carries -128 yards -2 rushing touchdowns), Buffalo Bills dual-threat back James Cook (22-107-2), the New York Giants duo of Tyrone Tracy and Devin Singletary (22-104-1) and Cincinnati Bengals rusher Chase Brown (19-107-0).

The Chargers rushing offense ranks 12th in the NFL, averaging 121.6 yards per game with 10 ground-game touchdowns. L.A.’s top rushing scorer, rookie Omarion Hampton (four touchdowns), has been dealing with an ankle injury, while their top yardage runner Kimani Vidal (643 yards) has recently been dealing with neck strain. Both Hampton’s and Vidal’s status for the Bolts’ first postseason game have yet to be determined.

