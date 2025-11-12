Patriots Rule Four Key Players Out for Showdown With Jets
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — As the New England Patriots prepare to host the New York Jets for a Week 11 showdown at Gillette Stadium, they now know they will be doing so without the services of four key contributors to their 8-2 record.
The Patriots have ruled out tight end Austin Hooper (concussion), receiver Kayshon Boutte (hamstring), running back Rhamondre Stevenson (toe), and linebacker Christian Elliss (hip).
Veteran tight end Austin Hooper was the lone non-participant for the entire slate of sessions in preparation for Week 11. His absence was due to a concussion, likely suffered during New England’s 28-23 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10. Hooper has performed well during his second season with the Patriots, having aligned on played 55.8 percent of the offensive snaps. The veteran has 13 catches for 174 yards and one touchdown. The Pats could elevate either C.J. Dippre or Thomas Odukoya from the practice squad to add depth behind starter Hunter Henry and fullback Jack Westover.
Boutte, who suffered a hamstring injury during the Pats’ 24-23 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9, left the game in the closing moments of first half and did not return. He was inactive for New England’s Week 10 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Through nine games this season, the Pats’ sixth-round pick [187 overall] in the 2023 NFL Draft, has become one of quarterback Drake Maye’s most-reliable offensive weapons — as well as a weekly big-play threat. He entered Week 9 having caught 23 passes for 431 yards and five touchdowns. Before leaving New England’s Week 9 game, he had zero catches on only one target.
With Boutte officially sidelined for New England’s upcoming Week 10 matchup, rookie Kyle Williams is once again expected to take on the majority of the LSU product’s vacated snaps. Williams (career-high 34 snaps) put himself in the national spotlight in Week 10 by scoring his first NFL touchdown on a 72-yard pass from quarterback Drake Maye — not only the longest pass of the quarterback’s career, but also the longest touchdown of the season for the Patriots.
Fellow receivers Stefon Diggs, DeMario Douglas, Mack Hollins, and Efton Chism III are currently on the active roster, as well, with Jeremiah Webb and John Jiles available via the practice squad.
Stevenson first appeared on New England’s initial Week 9 injury report, prior to the Pats’ contest against the Atlanta Falcons — one which New England won 24-23 in Foxborough. The Oklahoma product was listed with a toe injury after being absent for practice before he was eventually ruled out for last weekend’s game against Atlanta.
Though Stevenson was present as an observer throughout the week‘s practices, he was ultimately deemed unready to return in time to face the Jets. Rookie TreVeyon Henderson and reserve practice squad elevation D’Ernest Johnson should help to fill Stevenson’s void. Veteran running back Terrell Jennings (knee) is listed as questionable.
Ellis’ absence stems from his suffering a hip injury in the closing moments of the second quarter of New England’s Week 9 game against the Falcons. The veteran linebacker led the team with five tackles (one solo) at the time of his exit. Elliss came into the day with 48 tackles (22 solo), a pass breakup and a forced fumble on the year. He was also inactive for the Pats’ Week 10 victory over the Bucs. Jahlani Tavai, Marte Mapu and Jack Gibbens are New England's other options at inside linebacker.
New England also listed rookie defensive lineman Joshua Farmer (ankle) as questionable for this matchup.
As for New York, the Jets ruled out star receiver Garrett Wilson (knee) and starting cornerback Azareye'h Thomas (concussion), while starting edge rusher Will McDonald IV (quad) is among five Jets who are questionable.
Here is the final, full report for both the Patriots and Jets, respectively:
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
OUT
WR Kayshon Boutte, Hamstring (LP)
LB Christian Elliss, Hip (DNP)
TE Austin Hooper, Concussion (DNP)
RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Toe (DNP)
DOUBTFUL
No Players Listed.
QUESTIONABLE
DL Joshua Farmer, Ankle (DNP)
RB Terrell Jennings, Knee (LP)
NO GAME STATUS GIVEN: LB Jack Gibbens - Hamstring (FP)
NEW YORK JETS
OUT
CB Azareye'h Thomas, Concussion (DNP)
WR Garrett Wilson, Knee (DNP)
DOUBTFUL
No Players Listed.
QUESTIONABLE
DL Harrison Phillips, Foot (LP)
Edge Will McDonald IV, Quad (LP)
DL Braiden McGregor, Shoulder (LP)
RB Khalil Herbert, Groin (FP)
OL Xavier Newman, Ankle (FP)
