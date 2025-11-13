Three Keys to Victory for Patriots vs. Jets
For the New England Patriots, what could be better than seven wins in a row? Eight wins in a row.
The Patriots will be aiming for their eighth consecutive win when they host the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football at Gillette Stadium. A win for New England over the Jets will provide the Pats with a 9-2 record — also securing their first winning season since 2021. This would make new head coach Mike Vrabel become the sixth Patriots coach to secure a winning record in his first year as head coach.
Vrabel has four winning seasons as a head coach with a 9-7 record in 2018, 9-7 record in 2019, 11-5 record in 2020 and a 12-5 record in 2021 while serving as head coach of the Tennessee Titans. A win over the Jets would really put an exclamation mark on the direction his career is heading with New England — upwards.
Kickoff in Foxborough, Mass., is slated for 8:15 p.m. EST. The Patriots lead the all-time series 75-56-1, including 16 of the most recent 18 matchups. Coming off a 28-23 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10, here are three keys to note for New England against the Jets.
Key Things to Know for Patriots vs Jets
3. Divisional Importance
New England's first divisional title since 2019 keeps drawing nearer and nearer.
The Patriots enter this week with a 3-0 record in the AFC East, and a win this week against the Jets will give them a 4-0 record and the best start in division play since starting with a 5-0 division record against AFC East opponents back in 2019.
One way New England can look to continue their momentum in the division is to rely on their defensive efforts; the 2025 Patriots defense ranks first in the NFL against the run, allowing 79.2 rushing yards per game.
2. Garrett Wilson Status
For the Jets, wide receiver Garrett Wilson injured his knee on Sunday after a three-target, zero-catch game and is questionable for play on Nov. 13.
Wilson being out would indicate an even further limited WR room for the Jets, leading to what could only be a ground-heavy attack.
1. TreVeyon Henderson Continued Domination?
One of the key takeaways from the Patriots' play against Tampa Bay was how pivotal rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson can be for New England, with his two touchdown runs from last week.
Fellow RBs Rhamondre Stevenson and Terrell Jennings are still seeing some limitations in practice, so Henderson may not have a choice in having another big week.
Henderson currently leads the Patriots in scrimmage yards (564) and has the NFL's fifth-highest rushing average (5.3) overall among backs with 60 or more carries.
