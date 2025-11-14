Patriots' Win Came With Near-Perfect Drake Maye Performance
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye was almost flawless in his Week 11 matchup against the New York Jets. So much so, that it wasn’t until near the second half that Maye finally threw an incomplete pass.
It’s safe to say that despite the Jets hanging around a bit in the second half, Maye was still making a case for why the buzz around him regarding the MVP race is a legit one.
The first half saw rookie running back TreyVeyon Henderson score two rushing touchdowns for the Patriots, boosting them to a 14-7 lead going into the half. Maye would find Henderson on a floating six-yard touchdown pass to give them a 21 to 7 lead in the third quarter. It’s safe to say Henderson had a pretty solid night himself.
Drake Maye's First-Half Stats Were Very Impressive
Maye’s first-half stats were a sight to behold as a fan, and scary if you're a Patriots hater. The Pats signal caller had an adjusted completion percentage of 93.8% going into the locker room.
By the end of the third quarter, the second-year quarterback was 19 of 23 with an 82.6 completion percentage. Although the run game was a key focus of the evening, it’s clear that Maye’s eye for getting the ball into the hands of all his weapons on the field also contributed to the win.
On the touchdown drive where he tossed the ball to Henderson in the end zone. Maye would also have some plays that showed just how solid a QB he really is. He would connect with Stefon Diggs on a few plays where he was flushed out of the pocket. Many people thought he would take off and run or step out of bounds. Instead, he’d flick the pass to the veteran wideout.
When all was said and done, Maye's numbers did decrease a bit, but he would finish the game 25 of 34 with a completion percentage of 73.5 percent for 281 yards.
On a night that had some extracurricular activities that surrounded the game, like Cardi B giving birth to her and Diggs’ baby and Rob Gronkowski as the “Keeper of the Light,” which followed his one-day contract signing that enabled him to retire as a Patriot, it was Maye adding to the case being made for him being MVP in 2026 with the 27-14 win.
The Patriots advance to 9-2 after a short week and look to rest up before making a major push to see just how far they can take this thing. The win tonight improved their chances of getting the number one seed in the AFC playoff picture to 33%.
