Patriots TE Says Drake Maye Hasn't Changed a Bit

Standing in front of his locker this week, New England Patriots tight end Austin Hooper fielded questions about his Pro Bowl quarterback Drake Maye.

When asked if Maye has changed from year one to year two, Hooper said he hadn't. The 13-3 record or the 4,000 passing yards could have done it, but Maye has stayed the same player since being drafted third overall in last year's draft.

"Drake's always been who he is," Hooper told reporters this week. "That's the beauty of him. I mean, he's never changed. He's always had that spirit in him being a leader. So that's really changed from last year to this year. I mean, I would say it'd be more everyone else around Drake more changing, other than (him). He's been the same guy, and that's what I love about him."

Maye became just the third passer in franchise history to throw for more than 4,000 yards in a season (Drew Bledsoe and Tom Brady are the other two). The 23-year-old has the Patriots in prime position for a deep playoff run in a wide-open AFC.

And yet, Maye hasn't let that get to his head.

"I Love My Guy ... That's My (MVP) Vote."

"(He's) been the same guy," Hooper said. "I mean, the success hasn't changed him. The record hasn't changed him. ... He's an awesome leader and a tremendous quarterback."

Hooper has been a great safety valve for the second-year quarterback. Sitting behind Hunter Henry on the depth chart -- who's in the midst of his best season as a pro -- the 31-year-old Hooper has become an impressive threat for a Patriots offense that prides itself on spreading the ball around.

In 15 games this season, Hooper has caught 20 balls for 258 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Both of the scores -- one at Tennessee, the other at New York -- were impressive grabs in the end zone. In his second year in New England, Hooper has found an ability to slot into the offense to help.

As for the MVP conversations surrounding the quarterback, Hooper doesn't have a vote. But if he did...

"Obviously, I'm biased," he said. "I love my guy. I think he's played the best out of anybody, so, yeah, that's my vote."

