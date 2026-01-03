Patriots Finishing Season With Impressive Draft Class Feat

One of the New England Patriots' most recent roster moves was to bring up a rookie cornerback to the active roster. Earlier this week, the team signed Kobee Minor to the 53-man roster from the practice squad, signaling that the entire rookie draft class will finish the year in uniform (barring injury).

The big names have been around all year, with running back TreVeyon Henderson, safety Craig Woodson and kicker Andy Borregales all remaining on the active roster for their first NFL season. Others, like Will Campbell and Joshua Farmer, have had stints on IR.

For Minor, he had been released at the start of the season, but was temporarily elevated to the Patriots' active gameday roster three times from the practice squad -- the most before a player has to be subject to waivers. He had a large role on the practice squad, going up against the team's top pass catchers week in and week out.

Now, the Memphis rookie -- who was drafted with the final pick back in April -- will have a key role on defense and special teams for a squad looking to claim a Super Bowl.

Kobee Minor Was Mr. Irrelevant in Last April's Draft

"Kobee works his tail off. An extreme competitor," Patriots de facto defensive coordinator Zak Kuhr said earlier this week. "When he’s on the dirty show, the dirty defense, giving a look, he’s competing. He’s competing with everybody out there – Mack (Hollins), (Stefon) Diggs."

"He’s not backing down. He brings a physical style to the corner position, and he’s just gotten better throughout the year, throughout the weeks. I think it’s well deserved."

Aug 6, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Kobee Minor (19) heads towards fans to sign autographs after training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

This draft class has been a total success for head coach Mike Vrabel and the front office. All 11 of their drafted players have made some sort of impact at the highest level, and it's a testament to the new regime that has begun to hit on draft picks.

"I think we all understand how important the draft is to be able to, at every level, add to the roster," Vrabel said. "Starters, role players, depth, special teams players, developmental players at some capacity, but then just to try to improve them and develop them."

"And then there's answers in free agency too. I think this is a fine line, but we obviously want to be able to continue to build through the draft, make smart decisions, bring the right people in, draft the right people at the right time, have a vision for them and be able to help them reach their full potential."

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!