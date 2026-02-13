Predicting Which Patriots Re-Sign In Free Agency

The 2025 season is over, the confetti has fallen, and now the New England Patriots have decisions to make when it comes to who they'd like to retain for next season. They have 14 pending free agents slated to his free agency this March, but some (if not most) will return to the Patriots in some capacity in 2026.

There are three types of free agents the Patriots can work on re-signing: unrestricted free agents (meaning they can sign freely at the start of the new league year), restricted free agents (meaning the Patriots can sign them to a less-expensive tender offer), and exclusive rights free agents (another tender option for the team).

While these are not guesses with inside information, here's a look at what I think will shake out in the coming weeks in New England:

QB Tommy DeVito (RFA): Let Walk

DeVito came to New England by way of a waiver claim before the season, and didn't touch the field once. As the Patriots' third quarterback, he would dress for each game, but didn't tale a snap as the designation emergency backup. Head coach Mike Vrabel praised DeVito this season, but it seems unlikely he returns in the same role.

RB Deneric Prince (ERFA): Let Walk

Odds are you didn't even know the Patriots had Prince on their roster. He signed to the team in mid-August, but was quickly waived with an injury designation. He later reverted to IR and missed the entire season. Would the Patriots tender him this offseason? Chances are slim.

FB Jack Westover (ERFA): Re-Sign

Westover started the summer as a backup tight end, and ended it as the starting fullback. After a training camp injury to rookie Brock Lampe, Westover was moved to fullback and made the 53-man roster. His season wasn't the greatest (he came on nicely at the end of the regular season), but he played on nearly 25% of all offensive snaps and wouldn't require the team to break the bank.

TE Austin Hooper (UFA): Let Walk

After two seasons, Hooper will likely not be in a Patriots uniform in 2026. The team's TE2 since signing, he hasn't made a drastic imprint into the offensive attack behind incumbent starter Hunter Henry. The Patriots are more than likely to replace his production (and his contract) with someone in either free agency or the draft.

OT Thayer Munford Jr. (UFA): Re-Sign

Munford spent two stints with the Patriots this past year, and his second was quite valuable. He was the team's sixth offensive lineman in their jumbo packages, and helped spring some long runs in December. He should net a one-year deal as one of New England's primary backups at the position.

OT Vederian Lowe (UFA): Re-Sign

Dec 15, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Vederian Lowe (59) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After a few seasons of subpar play, Lowe flipped a switch when he was thrust into the starting lineup. When left tackle Will Campbell went down, Lowe came in and helped keep Drake Maye upright in the pocket. Like Munford, he should warrant a cheap deal that lets him compete for a roster spot in 2026.

OT Yasir Durant (RFA): Let Walk

Durant is the one backup tackle I don't envision returning. He spent a few seasons in the UFL before earning a contract with New England over the summer. He was waived with an injury designation, and didn't show much to warrant a restricted free agent tender.

DT Khyiris Tonga (UFA): Re-Sign

On both sides of the ball, Tonga was a key factor in New England's success. The run-stuffing nose tackle also moonlighted as a fullback in short-yardage plays, and turned himself into a fan favorite in the process. He'll turn 30 in July, but a two/three year deal should keep in with the Patriots.

DT Jaquelin Roy (RFA): Let Walk

Roy had flashes with the Patriots last season. This year, he didn't play at all after an injury during the summer months sidelined the young defensive tackle. He could be a candidate to receive a cheap tender, but it would serve the Patriots better to bring in a rookie or more established free agent to compete for the job.

DT Isaiah Iton (ERFA): Re-Sign

Jun 9, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots defensive tackle Isaiah Iton (68) walks to the practice fields at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Iton, on the other hand, was injured during training camp -- and it stunted what would have potentially been a 53-man roster spot. Vrabel praised the young defensive tackle all summer after he made the team following a tryout at rookie minicamp. Yet, he was forced to go on season-ending IR. His salary cap would be around $885k if re-signed.

DE K'Lavon Chaisson (UFA): Re-Sign

Chaisson is one of the bigger names on this list, and for good reason. The former first-round pick played the best football of his life in New England, recording 10.5 sacks between the regular season and playoffs. He should get a three-year contract -- but it's up to the other teams in the league to decide how much his 2025 output dictates his market. If I'm New England, he's one of the first players I'd bring back.

LB Jack Gibbens (RFA): Re-Sign

Gibbens was one of Vrabel's favorites, and he brought him over to New England on a one-year prove it deal. He proved it all right, being a solid addition in the middle of the defense and contributing on special teams as well. When Robert Spillane went down, he took over the play calling duties -- one of the main reasons why the Patriots will give him an offer sheet to stay.

CB Alex Austin (RFA): Let Walk

Austin has had flashes of being a really solid cover corner in New England. But back-to-back seasons with prolonged stints on IR has him on the outside looking in for 2026. The Patriots' secondary is deep, and will likely get deeper as the offseason rolls on. It may be smarter to allocate Austin's money elsewhere.

S Jaylinn Hawkins (UFA): Re-Sign

Hawkins is right behind Chaisson as the important free agents on this list. He signed a one-year deal in two-straight offseasons, and now parlayed a career season into what should be a hefty payday. He led the Patriots in interceptions (four), and became a valuable piece of the defense. New England should try and lock him up.

