Patriots Edge Rusher Has Simple But Big Free Agency Outlook

The New England Patriots got a steal last offseason when they inked edge rusher K'Lavon Chaisson to a one-year deal worth $3 million. Now, with the team soon to be heading into the offseason following Super Bowl LX, they have a decision to make with Chaisson's upcoming free agency.

Lucky for them, however, is that Chaisson wants to remain in New England.

Speaking to Kay Adams on "Up and Adams," the pending free agent spoke about what it would mean to win his first-career Super Bowl, and if he wants to continue to be a Patriot in 2026.

"Call the guys and tell them I’m trying to come back," Chaisson told Adams. "Don’t play. Tell them I’m trying to be here."

K'Lavon Chaisson's message to the Patriots after Super Bowl LX?



Chaisson has put together a true breakout season in his first year with New England. In 16 games, he has become one of the team's most consistent pass rushers, totaling 7.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss and 18 quarterback hits. He added a touchdown in the team's win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 7, and earned AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors for that performance.

Will The Patriots Decide To Bring Chaisson Back?

Now, with a Lombardi Trophy on the line, he's hoping to put together another award-winning effort.

"I do wanna seal the deal," he said. "I wanna seal the deal so bad. I wanna finish this game, I wanna go home with a win, and that’s the biggest thing to me, man. I feel like everything is gonna be truly worth it. This season was long, the grind’s been long, the journey’s been long. Everything that we play this game for is truly right here in front of us."

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) is sacked by New England Patriots linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (44) during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025.

Chaisson is likely due for a major pay raise in March, whether it's the Patriots offering him a second contract or another team hoping to pry him away. With that being said, a strong showing against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX -- and a ring on his finger -- would also help drive his price up.

He's not worry about that, though.

"Opportunity is right here in front of us," Chaisson continued. "I want to continue to prove that we’re the best team in the National Football League."

