Patriots Top WR Sidelined for First Practice of Buccaneers Week
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The first official injury and practice participation report for Week 10 of the 2025 NFL season provided both questions and answers for the New England Patriots.
Although the Pats enjoyed a strong level of attendance at practice, they listed seven players in total as they prepare to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov. 9 at Raymond James Stadium.
Here is the afternoon’s full report, along with its implications for this Week 10 matchup:
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
WR Kayshon Boutte, Hamstring
C Garrett Bradbury, Hip
LB Christian Elliss, Hip
DL Joshua Farmer, Ankle
RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Toe
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.
FULL PARTICIPATION
CB Christian Gonzalez, Gameday Concussion Protocol
LB Marte Mapu, Neck
What it Means for the Patriots
Boutte, who suffered a hamstring injury during the Pats’ 24-23 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9, will be evaluated on a daily basis, with an updated status expected to be revealed later in the week, per head coach Mike Vrabel.
At the time of Boutte’s injury, the Pats held a 21-14 lead over the Falcons, with fellow wideouts DeMario Douglas and Stefon Diggs having contributed touchdown catches respectively. Rookie Kyle Williams took on the majority of the offensive snaps typically reserved for Boutte in the second half.
Through nine games this season, the Pats’ sixth-round pick [187 overall] in the 2023 NFL Draft, has become one of quarterback Drake Maye’s most-reliable offensive weapons — as well as a weekly big-play threat. He entered Week 9 having caught 23 passes for 431 yards and five touchdowns. Before leaving this game, he had zero catches on only one target. Should Boutte remain sidelined, receivers such as Stefon Diggs, DeMario Douglas, Mack Hollins and rookie Kyle Williams are expected to see increased practice reps.
Stevenson first appeared on New England’s initial Week 9 injury report, prior to the Pats’ contest against the Atlanta Falcons — one which New England won 24-23 in Foxborough. The Oklahoma product was listed with a toe injury after being absent for practice before he was eventually ruled out for last weekend’s game against Atlanta. Rookie TreVeyon Henderson, veteran rusher Terrell Jennings and reserve practice squad elevation D’Ernest Johnson should help to fill Stevenson’s void, if he is unable to play in Week 10.
Ellis’ absence from practice stems from his suffering a hip injury in the closing moments of the second quarter of New England’s Week 9 game against the falcons. The veteran linebacker led the team with five tackles (one solo) at the time of his exit. Elliss came into the day with 48 tackles (22 solo), a pass breakup and a forced fumble on the year. Jahlani Tavai, Marte Mapu and Jack Gibbens are New England's other options at inside linebacker. Mapu was also listed on this report with a neck injury as a full participant.
Center Garrett Bradbury was a new entry to the practice absentees due to a hip injury. Bradbury has been one of New England’s most-underrated signings, helping to anchor a much-improved offensive line. He has been especially impressive in the passing game. Having aligned on 348 pass-blocking snaps, Bradbury has been credited with allowing zero sacks, two quarterback pressures, while yielding zero penalties.
Cornerback Christian Gonzalez was listed as a full participant, as part of game day concussion protocol. Still, his status for this upcoming game is highly unlikely to be affected by his status. Gonzalez exited the Week 9 game in the fourth quarter after suffering a head injury while attempting to secure a jump-ball battle with Falcons’ receiver Drake London. While London came down with the 40-yard catch, Gonzalez headed for the blue medical tent shortly after he and the Atlanta star wideout crashed to the ground.
BEHIND ENEMY LINES: TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
The Buccaneers listed ten players on their first injury and practice participation report for Week 10, including four non-participants — most notably linebacker Haason Reddick, receiver Chris Godwin, and running back Bucky Irving.
Though their respective status for Week 10 remain uncertain, their absences from the the practice field to begin the week casts at least some doubt on their ability to suit up against the Patriots this weekend.
Here is Tampa’s full report:
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
WR Chris Godwin Jr., Fibula
RB Bucky Irving, Foot / Shoulder
OLB Haason Reddick, Ankle / Knee
OLB Markees Watts, Hand
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
T Luke Goedeke, Foot
FULL PARTICIPATION
LB Lavonte David, Knee / Rib
G Luke Haggard, Shoulder
QB Baker Mayfield, Knee, Oblique
CB Zyon McCollum, Thumb
CB Jacob Parrish, Oblique
