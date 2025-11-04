Patriots' QB Chasing Better Performance Even After Win
A win is certainly a win, and that fact for the New England Patriots has to certainly be true after now being tied for the best record in the NFL.
But, Week 9's win was a very close call for the Patriots. Only winning by one point over the Atlanta Falcons in the eventual 24-23 win at Gillette Stadium. In fact, New England was initially favored by 4.5 points and thus did not cover the spread.
The argument could also be made that quarterback Drake Maye had his worst game of the year. While he's certainly proven himself as an elite second-year QB, Maye was sacked six times against the Falcons and also threw one interception.
Drake Maye Wants to Improve Play for Patriots
Postgame, the signal caller expressed his deserve to better his play for the franchise down the line.
"I gotta play better for this team down the road. I think it’s tough in a game where you win, and you can feel in that locker room that these guys know that we can play better," Maye said postgame. "I think it’s a good feeling to have, but also at the same time, it’s tough to win in this league."
New head coach Mike Vrabel could also be seen comforting Maye on the sidelines following his second turnover of the game.
“He’s great at coming up to me after really every drive. He comes over and says something to me, always positive, always wanting me to rally the guys around me, always challenging me to battle adversity and get the guys going,” Maye said when asked about that specific exchange. “I just appreciate the way he coaches me. He’s hard on me, but he’s very positive, and he wants the best out of me.”
Maye finished play on Nov. 2 going 19/29 on completions and throwing for 259 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 20 yards in the midst of the previously referenced six sacks. The QB could have also protected the ball more (two fumbles, one lost).
Despite the few mistakes, New England teammates said — in what is not a surprise — that they will continue riding with Maye and that the sport of football is an imperfect game overall.
“Chin up, chest out. That stuff happens. Receivers aren’t perfect, we aren’t always open doing the right stuff,” wide receiver Stefon Diggs said when asked about Maye’s efforts against Atlanta. “But to be able to go out there and wheel to a win, I’ll take that any day, and I’m riding with Drake Maye.”
Garrett Bradbury also echoed Diggs' sentiments.
“Whatever it takes, Drake knows he can do it all. So we’ll put the ball in his hands whenever we can,” the Patriots center said when asked about that game-clinching completion. “So that was huge. We’ll ride with him every day.”
Though, it's worth mentioning that the game against the Falcons marked Maye's eighth straight game with a 100-plus passer rating, which is a franchise record. Still, fans can expect Maye to enter play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a renewed sense of motivation.
