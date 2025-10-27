Patriots Lose DE After Titans Signing
Following the New England Patriots' win in Week 8 over the Cleveland Browns, they now have room on their roster to add another player. Just one day after the victory, the Tennessee Titans have signed a Patriot off of the practice squad and added them to the active roster.
Defensive end Truman Jones, who ended the 2024 season in New England and has spent this year on the practice squad, is now joining the Titans' active roster, according to a recent social media post from his agency. Jones, a former Harvard alum who owns a Super Bowl ring with the Kansas City Chiefs, is now heading to his third team in the NFL since joining as an undrafted free agent.
On paper, it might not seem like a major loss for the Patriots. After all, he was just a reserve edge defender who played in just one game this year as a game day elevation. It might be a bigger loss for the depth of the Patriots than expected. Head coach Mike Vrabel has spoken highly of Jones, calling him one of his favorite players on the roster.
Jones Was One Of The Patriots Offseason Award Winners
"I’m not supposed to have favorites, but I would say that Truman’s close to the list if I had one," Vrabel said earlier this month. "He’s an extremely hard worker. I would say that every time we have a show player of the week on offense or special teams, I would say he’s probably been one of those two, if not both throughout the year."
Jones was one of New England's offseason award winners, but was relegated to the scout team after being released during August's cut down day. Since joining the practice squad, he got the game day call up in the team's win over the New Orleans Saints (11 total snaps), but hadn't seen any other game action since.
"He's just so consistent," Jones previously said. "That’s something I’ve really appreciated (about Vrabel). ... Hs energy is contagious. He shows up with enthusiasm, but also just a seriousness and love for the game. He takes every snap seriously. He’s coaching everyone from the scout team to the offense, defense, special teams."
Will the Patriots look to replace Jones on the practice squad? The team already has 2025 draft pick Bradyn Swinson and Leonard Taylor III along the defensive line, but with the team aiming to improve the edge depth, the Patriots may be forced to dip into free agency to replenish the loss of Jones.
New England's practice squad is now down to 16 (out of a possible 17 spots), and could go down to 15 should the team sign running back Terrell Jennings to the active roster.
