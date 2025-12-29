Patriots' DT Explains Mid-Game Scuffle vs. Jets

The ending of the first half between the New England Patriots and the New York Jets was quite chippy.

As Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel called a late timeout, forcing the Jets to run another meaningless play before running into the locker rooms, New York rookie tackle Armand Membou made what one Patriots defender called a "dirty" play.

During the final play, Membou jumped on New England defensive tackle Christian Bamore while he was lying on the turf as time expired. Barmore quickly became heated and started jawing with the Jets rookie. It didn't lead to any penalties, but plenty of words were explained as the clock hit zeroes.

"What happened was sorry ass number (70) do dirty a-- s--- behind my back," Barmore said postgame. "People want to talk s---, but he ain't out there on this field. I'm just saying, bro. They want to act tough, you go in the locker room.

"Bro Came Behind Me And Literally Landed His Whole Body On My Back"

"The play was already over," Barmore said. "I heard the whistle blown. Bro came behind me and literally landed his whole body on my back."

As the Patriots were walking off the field, Vrabel approached a very animated Barmore. Both sides traded comments to each other, as the head coach appeared to try and cool his lineman down.

Patriots defense linesmen Leonard Taylor III waves during a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, Dec 28, 2025, East Rutherford, NJ, USA. | Yannick Peterhans / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Just reminded everybody to keep their composure. We have an identity that we show and put out there on the football field," Vrabel said. "Make great decisions for the football team. We don't want to give people free yards. That was just a reminder. Christian, they did a great job. The referee came over there and told me that both him and Cory Durden and everybody else was dking a good job of doing anything after the whistle, after the play. I appreciate that."

It was one of the more exciting moments for Jets fans at MetLife Stadium, as the Patriots came into town and routed New York to the tune of a 42-10 drubbing, including a 35-3 lead at half. After both teams returned from halftime, the Patriots' defensive line appeared to play with an added step.

Barmore says that his conversation with his head coach helped cool his temper.

"Listen to my coach. Coach helped me calm down because he saw what happened," Barmore said. "He told me to keep my head in the game, because they was doing dirty stuff."

