Patriots HC Offers Bizarre Response to Trade Deadline Silence
FOXBOROUGH, MA. — Less then 24 hours removed from the NFL trade deadline, New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel had an unusual, yet concise take on the team’s position on making a deal prior to the 4:00 p.m. ET cutoff.
Amid several reports of their varying degrees of interest in making a trade, the Pats decided to refrain from doing so. In Vrabel’s estimation, the reasoning behind his team’s inactivity was quite simple — an opinion he recently shared with reporters at Gillette Stadium.
"Deals are like being pregnant” Vrabel quipped. “You either are or you aren't. ...It’s either a deal or it’s not. I don’t know how close you can be.”
While the logistics of whether Vrabel’s analogy can truly be attributed to a subject as complex as pregnancy would be more sufficiently addressed by medical professionals and/or scientists, his message to the NFL universe was clear — Though the Patriots were “open for business,” a deal suitable to their liking did not materialize.
“I know that everyone worked hard, that we investigated and looked in, and made phone calls, what personnel departments do,” Vrabel continued. “In the end, we decided this was what we were going to do. Decided to move forward.”
Patriots Stood Pat on a Near Record-Setting Trade Deadline
For the first time since 2021, the Patriots found themselves in position to be meaningful buyers at the deadline. With more than $50 million in salary cap space, the Pats were one of the few teams capable of meeting the monetary desires of several notable names rumored to be on the market.
In addition, their 7-2 record placed them in prime standing to upgrade their roster in the hope of competing not only for a postseason berth, but also one of conference’s highest playoff seeds. around. With some players also struggling to recapture previous prowess in New England’s new style under Vrabel, they were also heavily rumored to be willing to part ways with some of their talent before the close of the dealing window on Nov. 4, at 4 p.m. ET. At the end of the day, the Pats appear quite content with the roster they have assembled for a stretch run, which hopefully leads to the postseason.
In fact, Vrabel, executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf and vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden have already demonstrated their lack of fear in making difficult moves. So far this year, they have traded away five of their now former players: defensive tackle Davon Godchaux, quarterback Joe Milton III, receiver Ja’Lynn Polk, safety Kyle Dugger and defensive end Keion White.
Yet, when the metaphorical dust settled at the end of the day, the Patriots had opted for logic over aggression by not taking part in what was a near-record-setting deadline day of deals. With remaining needs along their defensive front seven, as well at both running back and receiver, the question as to whether they should have strayed from the status quo to upgrade their team will continue to be hotly debated.
