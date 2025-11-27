Patriots' Mike Vrabel Reveals Surprising Thanksgiving Thoughts

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel has seldom, if ever, shied away from sharing the occasionally controversial opinion.

No matter the topic, the first-year “HC of the NEP” has a deserved reputation of being an honest, straight shooter when providing his thoughts — even if it means going out on his own limb. Judging by the reaction to his latest “Holiday Power Rankings,” Vrabel may be among the few who share his thoughts on Thanksgiving.

“I'm going to say it's outside the top three,” Vrabel recently told reporters when asked about where he would personally rank this week’s national holiday.

So, which holiday sits atop the franchise legend’s rankings?

“Christmas … Christmas is number one,” Vrabel responded. “Fourth of July is a close second. Big firework guy. And then it's a toss-up. St. Patrick's Day, Halloween. After Christmas and Fourth of July, there's a big drop-off.”

Patriots Nation is Grateful for Mike Vrabel, and Vice Versa

Despite his feelings on the holiday, Patriots Nation will undoubtedly be expressing their gratitude for Vrabel’s hiring as the 16th head coach in franchise history. Through 12 games in 2025, the Patriots are thriving under their new coach's direction. His vision provided a presently successful blueprint for raising the team from the cellar of both its division and conference. At 10-2, the Patriots currently occupy the AFC East division lead, as well as the first overall seed in the conference. Winners of nine straight — their longest such streak since 2021 — New England is enjoying its most success since its last postseason berth in January 2022.

Since taking the helm, Vrabel and his staff have taken the appropriate steps to build an offensive line capable of protectin quarterback Drake Maye, improving the running game, and revitalizing the defense. With a new, more aggressive style of defense, and the emergence of Maye as both a team leader and bona fide franchise quarterback, the Patriots are seemingly finding their zone heading into Week 13.

While Vrabel may not identify as a “big Thanksgiving Day guy,” he certainly embodies the spirit of the holiday by giving thanks for the many blessings he has in his life.

“My family. I think that having them here this week is going to be good, going to be nice,” Vrabel said. “And then I would say the opportunity to coach this team. I think the players, the coaches, the staff. That's what I'm thankful for. Got some good friends that have helped along the years.”

Though his team may not be scheduled for Thanksgiving Day action on the gridiron, Vrabel is likley to join millions of NFL fans across the globe in keeping a sharp eye on an exciting NFL holiday triple-header. The slate features three intriguing matchups: the Green Bay Packers versus the Detroit Lions, the Kansas City Chief taking on the Dallas Cowboys, and the Baltimore Ravens battling the Cincinnati Bengals.

