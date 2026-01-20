Patriots' QB Opens Up On Relationship With Mike Vrabel

Drake Maye still hasn’t figured out Mike Vrabel’s sense of sarcasm, and yet, the New England Patriots head coach-quarterback tandem has joined forces perfectly in 2025.

It wasn’t an overall pretty game for the second-year quarterback, and Maye certainly didn’t take good care of the ball. A couple of turnovers, mixed in with some dormant offensive drives, had the Houston Texans inching back into last week’s AFC Divisional.

It wasn’t until a sideline conversation with his head coach, and a chance to ice the game away in snowy weather, that Maye pulled off another MVP-worthy throw.

Just like his first career touchdown throw from last year, Maye uncorked a bomb down the right sideline to Kayshon Boutte. Beating Texans corner Derek Stingley Jr. in man coverage, the Patriots wideout made an impressive one-handed grab to increase the lead to 28-16 — a score that wouldn’t change.

Postgame, Maye spoke about his relationship with the potential Coach of the Year.

"He Cares About Us A Lot"

“I think he challenges me,” Maye said. “He challenges me really every day, every day in practice, every day, every time I come back from the sideline from a drive, he's always got something to say. It's not like it's -- it's usually something meaningful and that's worth something. Trying to listen to him as much as I can.”

Maye is just two games into his postseason career. He knows that it’s important to lean on people like Vrabel, who was part of some playoff teams in New England that ended with some jewelry.

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel looks on in the first half in an AFC Divisional Round game against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

“I know he's played in some big games like this,” he said. “It's cool when you can see his emotion on his face when he's not even playing, he's coaching, and how much he cares for us how much he cares for each of us personally. I think he pushes me to be the best I can be.”

Part of Maye’s development has been the players and coaches around him. Bringing in former head coaches on the offensive side of the ball has unlocked star potential in Maye.

It also helped that a full cultural reset has taken place under Vrabel. Players continue to rave about how they’ve been accepted under their head coach — on and off the field.

“One of the best thing(s) about coach, he coaches hard, but he also cares about us a lot,” Maye said. “I think that goes a long way. Coach Vrabel, he's a constant now.”

As for his coach’s sarcasm, Maye says it’s still a work in progress.

“It's hard when I'm sitting right here and my man is with the camera, on team meetings, he's got a sarcasm that (I) haven’t really figured out 100% yet,” Maye said. “He's got a little tough sarcasm where I want to laugh but you don't really want to. I think he's a big dude, too. I respect somebody that, shoot, looking me in the eye, and he's always got something to say, and I think it's always something that is either funny or helps the team and helps us win.”

