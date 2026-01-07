Patriots RB Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

For the first time in his career, New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson has won the AFC Offensive Player of the Week award.

Three touchdowns will do that for you. Stevenson paced the Patriots with 131 yards on the ground, adding 22 more in the passing game, and the aforementioned trio of scores. He carried the ball seven times and grabbed two catches in the win as well. He, along with fellow back TreVeyon Henderson scored every touchdown for New England in the team's 38-10 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Winning weekly awards has become common for the 14-3 Patriots this season. Stevenson becomes the sixth player to be named a winner, joining Antonio Gibson (Week 2, special teams), Marcuc Jones (Week 4, defense), K'Lavon Chaisson (Week 7, defense), Andy Borregales (Week 12, special teams), and Drake Maye (Week 13, offense). It's been a well-oiled machine, and Stevenson's efforts were arguably the best among that list.

Prior to this season, no Patriots had won a weekly award since 2022.

The Patriots Continue To Rack Up Weekly Honors

"He's a tough back," Maye said following the Dolphins victory about Stevenson. "He can move. He's agile. He's got a little two-foot jump cut that I just love watching on film. He just makes people miss like that. He's got great hands. He's smart. He blocks in protection unbelievable this year. He always tells me I owe him something. I really do; I do owe him something. He's done a great job."

Jan 4, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) runs the ball against the Miami Dolphins during the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The first sign that Week 18 could be special for Stevenson was on the game's first drive. He bounced outside and burst his way for a 56-yard scamper, setting the Patriots up for their first touchdown of the afternoon. On three other drives, he found the end zone himself, two of them running the ball and the one sandwiched in between was a sweet pitch-and-catch from his quarterback.

It's been a good revival for Stevenson, who's dealt with fumbling issues and injuries for most of 2025.

"To be honest with you, I try to stay pretty level, no matter what's going on, how good it could get, how bad it could get, I try to stay pretty level," he said postgame. "Really, I was just day-by-day back then when it wasn't really going my way, just putting my best foot forward, not really trying to get discouraged. My teammates and coaches made it a little easier on me; they had my back and things like that, so I would say I just try to stay relentless. I try to keep the same headspace no matter if it's going good or going bad."

Stevenson finished the season 603 rushing yards and nine total touchdowns. He also became the first Patriots running back to win the AFC Offensive Player of the Week award since Dion Lewis in Week 16 of 2017.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!