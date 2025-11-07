Drake Maye Gives Shout Out to Patriots Fans
The New England Patriots have always had a very passionate fanbase.
To be fair, they have plenty to be excited about. Following the Patriots' Week 9 34-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons, new head coach Mike Vrabel and his roster swiftly became tied for the best record in the entire league. New England also remains the best team in the AFC.
So far this year, attendance at Gillette Stadium has averaged right around 64,628 across a capacity of that same number — meaning the Patriots are pretty much always receiving a full crowd in home games on the year.
Clearly, this has seen results. With increased fan support, the Patriots have revitalized player introductions and are seeing increased success, with a current record of 7-2.
For starters, quarterback Drake Maye has now thrown for two or more touchdowns in seven games this season — he is the first Patriot to do so in the first nine games of a season since New England legend Tom Brady in 2015.
What Does Drake Maye Specifically Appreciate About the Patriots' Fanbase?
Speaking of Maye, the quarterback took to his media availability on Nov. 6 to express his thanks for the fans from the 2025-26 NFL season in particular.
"I think they're excited about what we're doing. We're trying to give them something to cheer for and we've got to bring it every week. It's pretty cool to see some of the reactions you get. It's a reminder of the platform that I've been given and what we can do with it. To spread love and spread messages," Maye said. "I appreciate the way this city has embraced me, and we gotta keep going."
Building off of Maye's statement, New England fans in particular are noted for their passion and commitment. Back in 2016, the Patriots were rated to have the No. 1 fan base in the league.
Strong social media engagement has also been ever-present.
An argument could also be made that a global, more vocal fan base makes the team more attractive to free-agents, sponsors and the media — which can only mean more growth in the long run for New England.
The fact that the fanbase remains consistent even in a year with a new head coach and in an adjustment period shows that the Patriots will pretty much always have people behind them. But it is also supporting the roster and coaching staff with support as they continue to reach new heights with the organization.
