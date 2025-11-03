Fans React to Cardi B Showing Up for Patriots
The New England Patriots have a new first lady, and her name is Cardi B.
The superstar rapper was on-site at Gillette Stadium, seated next to owner and CEO Robert Kraft in his suite en route to the Patriots' 24-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons. The videoboard at Gillette Stadium showed Cardi B cheering after receiver Stefon Diggs' 11-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter. Cardi and Diggs are expecting a child together and Diggs was even seen dancing to Cardi's song Outside post-TD celebration. In turn, the celebrity celebrated Diggs' touchdown with his trademark on-field celebration by putting her left hand over her face and extending her right hand in front of her and waving it.
"She picked that up on her own," Diggs said of Cardi doing his iconic touchdown dance. "Dance moves are a little shaky, but I'll look into it."
Fans Embrace Cardi B to the Patriots' Franchise
Cardi's guest appearance comes when NFL "WAGs" are at their peak in popular — due partially to Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce's upcoming marriage.
"Chiefs got Taylor Swift, we got Cardi B. Wassup," another fan exclaimed.
"My favorite WAG," said another fan.
Diggs entered the game leading the Patriots with 42 receptions for 470 yards. Sunday marked the first time he recorded receiving touchdowns in consecutive games since Weeks 4 and 5 of the 2023 season. Back when he played for the Buffalo Bills.
"He really is her biggest fan," one fan said on X of Diggs' doing his touchdown celebration to one of Cardi's songs.
The night overall was also historic for the WR — Diggs became the No. 29 player in NFL history to record 900 career receptions with his first catch of the game — an 11-yard touchdown reception. Diggs is now tied with Alabama alum Julio Jones as the fifth-fastest player in league history to reach the 900-reception mark; Diggs did so in just 153 games.
Thanks in part to both Diggs and Cardi, New England has extended their record of the most win streaks of at least six games in NFL history with 16. The Patriots are also now tied for the best record in the entire league after nine games — 7-2.
"Best record in the NFL," another fan commented under the Pats' posted video of Cardi.
While it can be sure the positive performance from Diggs helped, overall fans have been pretty positive about Cardi's latest support she has offered to Diggs' and the Pats' franchise as a whole.
