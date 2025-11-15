Patriots Snap Counts Reveal Versatility in Win Over Jets
As the New England Patriots continue to savor their 27-14 victory over the New York Jets in Week 11, they will certainly take stock into their performance on both sides of the ball.
The Pats were undoubtedly pleased with their effort in all three phases, allowing them to secure their eighth straight victory. However, there are plenty of areas in which they will look to build upon as well as seek improvement. Though game-film analysis will be the main focus, a look at playing time may assist the Pats in helping to devise effective strategies moving forward.
Here is a look at the Patriots offensive and defensive snap counts from their win in Week 11.
Offense
On offense, the Pats' overall snap count was 67 versus the Jets.
Offense Observations
The Patriots had six players align for every snap on offense: quarterback Drake Maye and the entire starting offensive line consisting of rookie left tackle Will Campbell, left guard Jared Wilson, center Garrett Bradbury, right guard Michael Onwenu and right tackle Morgan Moses. It was the tenth time in 11 games that the entire starting offensive line went the distance.
With Rhamondre Stevenson once again sidelined due to a toe injury, rookie TreVeyon Henderson once again took center stage as the team’s lead back. Henderson (59 snaps) led all rushers with 19 carries for 62 yards and two rushing touchdowns. He also caught five passes for 31 yards and one receiving touchdown. Practice squad elevation D’Ernest Johnson aligned on eight offensive plays, providing some relief for the Patriots’ second-round (38 overall) selection in April’s draft. Despite being active, veteran Terrell Jennings did not align on any offensive snaps, with the team opting to rest his injured knee.
Veteran Mack Hollins led all receivers by partaking in 57 plays on offense, while catching four passes for 64 yards. Two-time All Pro Stefon Diggs turned in his third 100-yard recieving performance of the season, catching nine passes for 105 yards. Diggs has now eclipsed the century-mark in receiving yards in 39 career games, as he continues to be one of quarterback Drake Maye’s most reliable targets.
While New England’s starting offensive line remained intact for the entirety of the game, reserve lineman Ben Brown aligned on 12 snaps as a tight end, helping to fill void of veteran Austin Hooper, who was absent while in concussion protocol. Team captain Hunter Henry took part in 63 plays, while tight end/fullback Jack Westover played on 20 snaps.
Defense
On defense the Pats' overall snap count was 57 versus the Jets.
Defense Observations
The Patriots had four players align on every defensive snap in Week 11: linebacker Robert Spillane, cornerbacks Christian Gonzalez and Carlton Davis and safety Jaylinn Hawkins. Spillane has been a Patriots’ iron-man of sorts, aligning on 97.1 percent of the team’s plays on defense through the season’s first 11 games. The Pats captain finished the day having logged nine total tackles and one pass deflection.
Defensive tackle Milton Williams was limited to eight defenisve snaps, due to suffering an ankle injury in the first half. Though he briefly returned to the game in later the first half, Williams was eventually ruled out. Fellow tackle Christian Barmore aligned on 46 snaps, bringing his season-total to 63.6 percent. Veteran Eric Gregroy made his Patriots debut, logging one tackle on 15 defenisve snaps.
Rookie linebacker Elijah Ponder delivered perhaps his best performance of the season, logging five total tackles and one sack, while aligning on only 16 defensive snaps. Veteran Jack Gibbens played on 29 snaps, finishing the day with six tackles and one run-stuff.
Safety Dell Pettus is beginning to develop a trend of not only making key contributions in the game’s closing moments, but also maximizing his limited playing time. Though he aligned on only nine defensive snaps, Pettus provided solid defensive coverage on Jets tight end Jeremy Ruckert, preventing him from making a catch on New York’s final fourth-down of the game.
