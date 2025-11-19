Two Patriots WRs Take Step Toward Hall of Fame
The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the nine semifinalists to appear on the 2026 Senior Era ballot, and two former New England Patriots are now one step closer to being inducted into football immortality.
Wide receivers Stanley Morgan and Henry Ellard were both voted into the next round of deliberation -- two players who had very different stints in New England. For consideration for the senior era ballot, players must be retired prior to the 2000 seasons.
One Of New England's Greatest Players Still Alive In HOF Voting Race
Morgan, the Patriots Hall of Famer who still remains in consideration for the best wideout in franchise history, is a player most people consider to be worthy of induction into Canton. His career, which included 10,716 receiving yards in a Patriots uniform and 72 touchdowns, His quickness and after-the-catch speed made him a fan favorite on the first team in franchise history to win an AFC title and play in a Super Bowl.
The four-time Pro Bowler has reached this point in the Hall of Fame voting before, being named a semifinalist in years prior. But Morgan hasn't received a gold jacket, something most Patriots haven't received. New England has continued to be overlooked in Canton, most recently kicker Adam Vinatieri, who was snubbed from last year's class.
As for Ellard, his time with the Patriots lasted just one year. In 1998, after making his name known as a member of the Los Angeles Rams, Ellard joined New England as a veteran presence in the locker room. For the first eight games of the season, the two-time All Pro was inactive. It wasn't until midway through the season that Ellard suited up.
In five games for New England, Ellard caught just five passes before he was shipped off to the Washington Redskins. He later retired at the end of the season.
The other seven candidates for the senior era ballot include Cincinnati's Ken Anderson, San Francisco's Roger Craig, Pittsburgh's LC Greenwood, Washington's Joe Jacoby, Los Angeles' Eddie Meador, Buffalo's Steve Tasker and Kansas City's Otis Taylor. The Hall of Fame committee will narrow the list down to three later this year, with only one finalist earning a gold jacket.
Should Ellard get inducted, he'll join the likes of oft-remembered Patriots, like defensive tackle Steve McMichael who spent his rookie season with the Patriots. If Morgan hears his name called, he will be honored forever alongside some of his teammates on the iconic 1985 squad who have already been inducted (John Hannah, Andre Tippett).
